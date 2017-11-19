The top 10 microblading salons in Toronto

Microblading is becoming more and more popular in Toronto, as salon technicians strive to get eyebrows on fleek. They best of them have very steady hands – critical for a job that involves making hundreds of tiny, hair-sized incisions on a person's face to fill with ink that will be there for years.

Here are my picks for the best places to get microblading done in Toronto.

Microblading lasts longer and is, thus, more expensive than most brow treatments (though fans say it's worth every penny.) This top-rated, two-location salon takes the sting off with hefty discounts for regular clients. Touch-ups are just a fraction of the usual price for up to 18 months.

Boasting more than a decade of experience, this Yorkville boutique specializes in eyebrows exclusively. The microblading process here includes a 30-minute consultation where highly trained designers use anatomy and brow theory to determine what works best for your face.

Concerned about putting ink into your face? This boutique uses only 100% plant-based, vegan pigments that are hypoallergenic. HRH is dedicated to creating realistic, natural-looking eyebrows. They also offer mobile services if you'd prefer the treatment at home.

Microblading is to eyebrow pencil what lash extensions are to mascara – once you go semi-permanent, it's hard to go back. This popular King West aesthetics parlour was one of the first to bring the craze to Toronto, creating tons of grateful converts in and around the city.

Permanent makeup artist Veronica Tran started offering bespoke beauty services out of her studio in 2005, and has since become known as one of Canada's top brow gurus. Her artists in Yorkville custom design and draw each brow on your face, for your approval, before ever touching a blade.

This Canadian beauty company offers microblading at more than a dozen of its locations across the GTA. If you live near a mall, chances are good that you can book a brow boost (or free consultation) during your next shopping trip.

This multi-faceted aesthetics parlour in the heart of CityPlace is a go-to spot among downtown beauty queens. The eyebrow experts here boast specialties that include microblading for men and "powder brows"– a lighter, softer version of the treatment.

The owner of this Fort York boutique travelled the world for more than five years to train in the art of brows, and currently offers both 3D feather brows (microblading) and HD brows. The latter only lasts about 4-6 weeks but costs significantly less.

Award-winning cosmetological artist Lina Tran is next-level good when it comes to eyebrow design, as evidenced by her vast portfolio of work. She trained with the world's most prestigious microblading academy in Serbia and now practices out of her own studio in Yorkville.

OCAD University grad Nicole Bianca uses a wide range of physician-grade topical anaesthetics on her clients to ensure maximum comfort during the procedure. People rave about this Leslieville-based artist's mad skills all over the web and IRL.