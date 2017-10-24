Fashion & Style
we the inspired clothing

Toronto's new Indigenous owned clothing brand is all about giving back

There’s few better feelings than shopping and giving back to the community all at the same time.

We the Inspired (WTI), a Toronto-based, Indigenous clothing company, wants to help give you both those feelings at once with their upcoming launch party.

The company, founded by activist Nadia George, is planning to donate 10 percent of all sales to the We Matter Campaign

Many of WTI's designs focus on Indigenous heritage and culture. The "traditional collection" is particularly striking, featuring profile portraits of elders and ancestors.

The launch party scheduled for November 3, at 7 p.m. at the Freedom Factory. George will be on hand to mingle and explain the inspiration behind the new brand and what it's doing to give back to the community. 

Naturally, clothing will also be available for purchase at the launch, though the web store is also set to go live soon, where interested parties will be able to shop the entire line. 

Lead photo by

We the Inspired

