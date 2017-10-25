Toronto gets no love on list of world's most elegant cities

Toronto may be a lot of things, but apparently “elegant” is not one of them.

Perhaps it’s the fact that almost every street is inundated with construction vehicles or maybe it's our consistent raccoon infestations. It might even have something to do with the hulking concrete expressway that lines our waterfront.

Whatever the reason for Toronto's absence, it appears fashion retailer Zalando prefers Montreal and Vancouver to Canada’s largest city.

A recent ranking of the world's most elegant cities, which was unsurprisingly topped by Paris, compiled a list of 80 urban centres around the world. Montreal came in at 31, with Vancouver not far behind at 46.

The list was narrowed from 400 global locales, all known for their fashion industry, schools, and architecture. It’s unknown where Toronto ranked in the grand scheme, but we didn't make the the top 80.

It might be time we clean up our act, Toronto. Or perhaps the ranking system itself is flawed. Look at our skyline! Now that's an elegant looking city to me.