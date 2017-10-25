Fashion & Style
Michael Ott
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto skyline

Toronto gets no love on list of world's most elegant cities

Fashion & Style
Michael Ott
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto may be a lot of things, but apparently “elegant” is not one of them.

Perhaps it’s the fact that almost every street is inundated with construction vehicles or maybe it's our consistent raccoon infestations. It might even have something to do with the hulking concrete expressway that lines our waterfront.

Whatever the reason for Toronto's absence, it appears fashion retailer Zalando prefers Montreal and Vancouver to Canada’s largest city.

A recent ranking of the world's most elegant cities, which was unsurprisingly topped by Paris, compiled a list of 80 urban centres around the world. Montreal came in at 31, with Vancouver not far behind at 46.

The list was narrowed from 400 global locales, all known for their fashion industry, schools, and architecture. It’s unknown where Toronto ranked in the grand scheme, but we didn't make the the top 80.

It might be time we clean up our act, Toronto. Or perhaps the ranking system itself is flawed. Look at our skyline! Now that's an elegant looking city to me.

Lead photo by

itsonlykotsy

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto gets no love on list of world's most elegant cities

Toronto's new Indigenous owned clothing brand is all about giving back

Sears liquidation sales lead to total chaos in Toronto

The top 10 places to get your makeup done in Toronto

Shoppers Drug Mart ditches self-checkout voice after complaints

Hillcrest Mall is getting a major renovation and a Miniso

Japanese lifestyle brand MINISO opening Toronto area store next week

Sears stores in Toronto to host huge liquidation sale