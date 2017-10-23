Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Sears liquidation sales

Sears liquidation sales lead to total chaos in Toronto

Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Sears customers are hoping for one last good buy before they say goodbye to the famous Canadian retailer forever.

After winning court approval to liquidate all remaining assets last week, Sears Canada is now selling off everything it has left in stores across the country.

Massive clearance sales have drawn thousands of people to local Sears stores since Oct. 19, when the liquidation process began.

Initially, Toronto shoppers seemed disappointed by the perceived lack of door-busting prices.

And then the weekend hit.

Prices don't appear to have been slashed much, yet – most clearance items are still being sold at 10-50 per cent off – but Saturday and Sunday saw more shoppers willing to mob display tables and wait in line for hours.

A video published to YouTube shows what the Sears store in North York's Fairview mall looked like yesterday.

"In case you were thinking about visiting Sears Canada in the next couple weeks," reads the caption. "Dont."

Someone else took photos to show Twitter what was happening at Sears in Markham.

If you think the tornado of discount-shoppers hit Toronto hard, you should see some of the Sears locations in B.C.

Bystanders have likened the scenes to a "zoo," a "gong show," or a "sh*t show."

A post shared by ᴋᴇɴ ᴄʜᴏᴡ (@kenchow) on

The Sears Canada liquidation sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks.

After that, Sears will officially close its doors for good after 65 years in business.

Lead photo by

Melinda Phuong

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Sears liquidation sales lead to total chaos in Toronto

The top 10 places to get your makeup done in Toronto

Shoppers Drug Mart ditches self-checkout voice after complaints

Hillcrest Mall is getting a major renovation and a Miniso

Japanese lifestyle brand MINISO opening Toronto area store next week

Sears stores in Toronto to host huge liquidation sale

20 Halloween costume ideas for 2017

IKEA just started selling pet furniture in Toronto