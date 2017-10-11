IKEA just started selling pet furniture in Toronto

Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
ikea pet furniture

What a time to be alive. Now your furry friends can enjoy the subtle beauty and comfort of Scandinavian design as much as you because IKEA is finally selling pet furniture.

The furniture giant is piloting a line of pet furniture in several countries, including Canada, called the Lurvig collection available at stores in Toronto.

The line includes climbing trees, tents, beds, tunnels, and mini sofas for your animal friend to lovingly destroy. And for those who have already gotten their hands on some of the pieces, it looks everybody is feeling it.

A post shared by guri (@guri_1022) on

This little nugget even has room for her cuddle buddies in her new bed.

A post shared by 🐼 Thiago (@thiagolepanda) on

As a cat owner, I'm almost sure to get something for my fluff bottoms, even as I know they'll grow tired of it after five minutes.

A post shared by Lucy (@lucytabbycat) on

Still, this is already on their holiday gift list.

