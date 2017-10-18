Hillcrest Mall is getting a major renovation and a Miniso

Fashion & Style
Michael Ott
Posted 4 hours ago

Richmond Hill’s premier shopping destination is getting a huge makeover.

Hillcrest Mall, which has been expanding rapidly over the past couple years, has announced several new additions to its north wing.

Retailers like HomeSense, Marshalls, and Browns will be taking over the space formerly occupied by Target before the company’s Canadian demise in 2015.

What is perhaps most exciting, though, is the addition of another Miniso location. The Chinese company, which brands itself as a “Japanese lifestyle” store, will be opening sometime this winter.

Often considered to be in competition with Dollarama, Uniqlo, and Muji, Miniso offers a huge range of products for cheap. Kitchenware, cosmetics, toys, clothing, and other products are all offered for very low prices, sometimes as low as $3.

Other retailers are planned for occupancy in the coming months. Hillcrest says the renovations will include new washrooms and “an upgraded food court” (can you believe they didn't call it a food hall?).

The plans focus heavily on design and aesthetics. Cosmetic upgrades to design on both the interior and exterior of the shopping centre are all in the works.

