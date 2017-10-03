Church Street is throwing a huge Halloween street party

Church Street is hands down the best place to celebrate Halloween in Toronto, especially if you want to show off a costume.

The massive, 100 per cent free block party is back again this year on Oct. 31st, and in honour of the occasion, The Village is shutting down six blocks of Church Street for a pedestrian-only boulevard of spooky fun.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., the block party is expecting thousands of Halloween revelers.

"Grab your friends, grab your costume and grab a spot in the action," reads an event listing for the party. "The Village’s shops, cafés and bars will be bumping all night long"

Interested? Get working on that costume and join in the fun. You'll find live DJs, tons of friendly people, and some seriously next-level Halloween attire.