Beauty brand Glossier coming to Toronto

The extremely popular skincare and cosmetics brand, Glossier, is coming to Toronto.

Glossier has announced they'll be bringing a pop-up shop to West Queen West for a week, allowing you to buy their most popular products right in Toronto. 

Founder and CEO Emily Weiss will be there for fans to meet and take selfies with. They'll also be hosting a movie night on Tuesday the 12th with Prosecco and popcorn. 

Glossier has seen enormous success since its launch in 2013. The flagship location in London often has lines down the street, and the company has seen huge profit margins the past few years. 

Canada could not have been more excited in the summer when Glossier announced it would soon begin shipping its online products internationally.

The pop-up store looks to add a physical location for fans to find their favourite products. 

The pop-up will appear at 1056 Queen Street West on Friday, September 8th and stay until Thursday, September 14th. It will be open from 12 to 8 p.m. daily. 

