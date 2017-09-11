Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
wedding photo toronto

Someone just took this epic Toronto wedding photo

Some people are born destined for greatness. And when two of those people find each other, the result is this epic wedding photo.

The picture was taken this weekend at Yonge and Dundas and was posted in the Facebook Group for the Toronto Photography Enthusiasts Club.

The photographer just happened to have his camera as he was passing by and caught the couple taking their pre-wedding photos in the middle of the intersection outside of the Adidas store.

Very rarely does a image tell the story of two people's love so perfectly. Between the groom wearing Adidas, the black and white stripe motif motif, and the stunt guy doing a back flip on the left, there's a lot to take in.

It's not exactly known who the couple is, but they're not the first to use the Square as a backdrop to showcase their love.

Lead photo by Liban Gaashaan

