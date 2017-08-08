Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
filson toronto

Seattle outerwear brand Filson opening first Toronto store

Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Since summer feels like it hasn't really happened in Toronto, we can pretty much start getting excited about fall and all the fashion-related possibilities it presents.

And when you're shopping for outerwear, you can do so at the new Filson store slated to open at 694 Queen St. W. this Saturday, August 12. 

The Seattle-based company opened its first Canadian store in Vancouver earlier this year and now it's continuing its northern expansion by arriving on West Queen West. It seems like the perfect place for this "heritage" brand. 

Lead photo by

Filson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Seattle outerwear brand Filson opening first Toronto store

OVO store opening drew huge crowds in Toronto this weekend

Caribana parade brightens grey Toronto for a day

The top 10 outlet stores in Toronto

Hunter is opening its first North American store in Toronto

House of Lords closing after five decades on Yonge St.

Street Style: 20 looks from WayHome 2017

The top 10 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this August