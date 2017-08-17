Moose Knuckles opening first standalone store in Toronto

Watch out Canada Goose because there's another distinctly Canadian creature coming to town.

Moose Knuckles, the luxury sportswear brand based in Montreal, is opening its first ever standalone store right here in Toronto, reports Retail Insider today.

A post shared by Moose Knuckles (@mooseknucklescanada) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Fittingly, Moose Knuckles will be located right across from the Canada Goose outpost at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre. It's slated to be up and running in October.

Before then, it'll open in a different Yorkdale storefront as a pop-up.