The top 5 warehouse sales in Toronto this August

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Warehouse sales in Toronto this August sadly remind us that it's time to think about going back to school, or back to long pants at the very least. These sales will get you ready for class, for work, and high fashion late-summer events.
If you need to furnish a new apartment or replace some existing and exhausted appliances and home tech, this warehouse event will be of interest with TV's, appliances, cameras and furniture up to 80% off.