Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
warehouse sales toronto

The top 5 warehouse sales in Toronto this August

Warehouse sales in Toronto this August sadly remind us that it's time to think about going back to school, or back to long pants at the very least. These sales will get you ready for class, for work, and high fashion late-summer events. 

  • Warehouse sales
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Dolce Gabbana
      August 4-6
      Dolce Gabbana
      The luxury designer is hosting a super quick and fancy warehouse sale with men's and women's clothing and accessories at up to 85 percent off.
      Le Parc - Hall 1
    • Hagga
      August 9-12
      Hagga
      Casual Canadian clothing brand Haggar hosts a warehouse sale with special guest Kenneth Cole shoes. Almost everything will be under $15.
      91 Martin Ross Ave.
    • Skechers
      August 15-20
      Skechers
      This is where you'll find super cheap shoes, in styles you actually want to be seen in. There'll also be designer boots for women, and runners for men, women and kids. 
      1590 Matheson Blvd
    • OPM
      August 16-20
      OPM
      This is a back to school sale with up to 60 percent off brands like NikeGolf, Keds, Kamik, Puma, Adidas, Reebok, Saucony, Oakley, Converse and more.
      400 Harry Walker Parkway
    • Samtack warehouse sale
      August 18 - September 10
      Samtack warehouse sale
      If you need to furnish a new apartment or replace some existing and exhausted appliances and home tech, this warehouse event will be of interest with TV's, appliances, cameras and furniture up to 80% off.
      455 Gibraltar Drive
    Lead photo by Dolce Gabbana
