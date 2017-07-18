The top 10 travel stores in Toronto

Travel stores in Toronto will get you ready for your next adventure by letting you stock up on luggage, airplane pillows, sleeping masks, water bottles, plugs and any other accessories you might need on your trip around the world or even just to cottage country.

Here are my picks for the top travel stores in Toronto.

With two locations in Toronto, this popular store has all sorts of bags, packs and rain gear as well as more intense items for hiking, biking, running and water sports.

This longstanding store stands out with well-made, good-looking accessories as well as a great rental program for travel gear. It has a selection of compact items, including umbrellas and hair dryers as well as creative and flexible food and drink containers.

For the business traveller, or the person interested in looking good wherever they're headed, this small, but mighty shop on College Street is the place to go for travel bags, umbrellas and travel guides for cities around the globe.

This Japanese mega-brand is the place to go for a curated selection of monochrome travel accessories, including slippers, robes, pillows, light blankets and stationary.

Pack in style thanks to this Queen West store with hip-looking luggage, good-looking bathroom kits, money bags and even fanny packs.

Tucked inside the Eaton Centre, this well-known travel brand has a great selection of luggage, bag tags, wallets, passport holders and other travel essentials to bring some flare to your travel look.

This travel accessory store is based out of Montreal and has three locations in Toronto, including one in the Eaton Centre. Its travel accessory selection is unmatchable. Find leather totes, shoulder bags, weekend bags, bag tags and passport holders here.

You'll find this reliable travel brand's shop underneath First Canadian Place in the PATH. This is one of the country's largest luggage retailers, and the store is stocked with a solid selection of umbrellas, bag tags and totes as well.

This three-storey clothing and design shop has an assortment of fun and unique travel add-ons, like bag tags, carry-on size grooming products, travel kits and loads of fun Canadiana-themed gifts to share with friends from abroad.

The luggage department at this Canadian department store is quite impressive. It rides the line between practical and fashionable, leaning a bit on the practical side, but that's usually what you need while traveling.