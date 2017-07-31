Street Style: 20 looks from WayHome 2017

WayHome is now a wrap. And while attendance wasn't what it was in year's past, those who did make the trip to Burl's Creek outside of Barrie had a pretty good time. Along with music, of course, there's festival fashion and I couldn't resist rounding up some of my favourites.

Here's just a sampling of some of the looks from this year's WayHome.

Name: Chloe

Occupation: Student

My Style: Everything and anything

Name: Cian

Occupation: Musician

My Style: Nonexistent

Name: Alison

Occupation: Executive Recruiter

My Style: Comfortable and effortless but always quirky

Name: Tanner

Occupation:Account Executive/Playboy

My Style: Lazy

Name: Clay

Occupation: Model

My Style: Bohemian chic/ British rock

Name: Melanie

Occupation: Student

My Style: Vintage and classic David Bowie

Name: Ashley

Occupation: Photographer

My Style: Eclectic

Name: Jayden

Occupation: Wireless communication tech

My Style: Casual

Name: Tobi

Occupation: Student

My Style: Solange-esq

Name: Mitch

Occupation: Photographer

My Style: Pretty hip

Name: Carl

Occupation: Film producer

My Style: Laid back and functional

Name: Aston

Occupation: Curator/style director

My Style: Jimi Hendrix going to a Frank Ocean concert

Name: Shannon

Occupation: Photographer

My Style: Very casual

Name: Yaryna

Occupation: Account executive

My Style: Classic with a dash of whimsy

Name: Louise

Occupation: Sales

My Style: Comfortable and free

Name: Fortune

Occupation: Student

My Style: Comfort carefree

Name: Connor

Occupation: Student/athlete

My Style: Lil slut

Name: Justin

Occupation: Model

My Style: Miami coke dealer

Name: Stella

Occupation: Student/photographer

My Style: Trash walker

Name: Ed

Occupation: Holleraditic

My Style: Redneck Kevin Costner