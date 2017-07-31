Fashion & Style
Jesse Milns
Posted 7 hours ago
wayhome

Street Style: 20 looks from WayHome 2017

WayHome is now a wrap. And while attendance wasn't what it was in year's past, those who did make the trip to Burl's Creek outside of Barrie had a pretty good time. Along with music, of course, there's festival fashion and I couldn't resist rounding up some of my favourites.

Here's just a sampling of some of the looks from this year's WayHome.

Name: Chloe
Occupation: Student
My Style: Everything and anything

wayhome 2017

Name: Cian
Occupation: Musician
My Style: Nonexistent

wayhome 2017

Name: Alison
Occupation: Executive Recruiter
My Style: Comfortable and effortless but always quirky

wayhome 2017

Name: Tanner
Occupation:Account Executive/Playboy
My Style: Lazy

wayhome 2017

Name: Clay
Occupation: Model
My Style: Bohemian chic/ British rock

wayhome 2017

Name: Melanie
Occupation: Student
My Style: Vintage and classic David Bowie

wayhome 2017

Name: Ashley
Occupation: Photographer
My Style: Eclectic

wayhome 2017

Name: Jayden
Occupation: Wireless communication tech
My Style: Casual

wayhome 2017

Name: Tobi
Occupation: Student
My Style: Solange-esq

wayhome 2017

Name: Mitch
Occupation: Photographer
My Style: Pretty hip

wayhome 2017

Name: Carl
Occupation: Film producer
My Style: Laid back and functional

wayhome 2017

Name: Aston
Occupation: Curator/style director
My Style: Jimi Hendrix going to a Frank Ocean concert

wayhome 2017

Name: Shannon
Occupation: Photographer
My Style: Very casual

wayhome 2017

Name: Yaryna
Occupation: Account executive
My Style: Classic with a dash of whimsy

wayhome 2017

Name: Louise
Occupation: Sales
My Style: Comfortable and free

wayhome 2017

Name: Fortune
Occupation: Student
My Style: Comfort carefree

wayhome 2017

Name: Connor
Occupation: Student/athlete
My Style: Lil slut

wayhome 2017

Name: Justin
Occupation: Model
My Style: Miami coke dealer

wayhome 2017

Name: Stella
Occupation: Student/photographer
My Style: Trash walker

wayhome 2017

Name: Ed
Occupation: Holleraditic
My Style: Redneck Kevin Costner

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

