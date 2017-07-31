Street Style: 20 looks from WayHome 2017
WayHome is now a wrap. And while attendance wasn't what it was in year's past, those who did make the trip to Burl's Creek outside of Barrie had a pretty good time. Along with music, of course, there's festival fashion and I couldn't resist rounding up some of my favourites.
Here's just a sampling of some of the looks from this year's WayHome.
Name: Chloe
Occupation: Student
My Style: Everything and anything
Name: Cian
Occupation: Musician
My Style: Nonexistent
Name: Alison
Occupation: Executive Recruiter
My Style: Comfortable and effortless but always quirky
Name: Tanner
Occupation:Account Executive/Playboy
My Style: Lazy
Name: Clay
Occupation: Model
My Style: Bohemian chic/ British rock
Name: Melanie
Occupation: Student
My Style: Vintage and classic David Bowie
Name: Ashley
Occupation: Photographer
My Style: Eclectic
Name: Jayden
Occupation: Wireless communication tech
My Style: Casual
Name: Tobi
Occupation: Student
My Style: Solange-esq
Name: Mitch
Occupation: Photographer
My Style: Pretty hip
Name: Carl
Occupation: Film producer
My Style: Laid back and functional
Name: Aston
Occupation: Curator/style director
My Style: Jimi Hendrix going to a Frank Ocean concert
Name: Shannon
Occupation: Photographer
My Style: Very casual
Name: Yaryna
Occupation: Account executive
My Style: Classic with a dash of whimsy
Name: Louise
Occupation: Sales
My Style: Comfortable and free
Name: Fortune
Occupation: Student
My Style: Comfort carefree
Name: Connor
Occupation: Student/athlete
My Style: Lil slut
Name: Justin
Occupation: Model
My Style: Miami coke dealer
Name: Stella
Occupation: Student/photographer
My Style: Trash walker
Name: Ed
Occupation: Holleraditic
My Style: Redneck Kevin Costner
Jesse Milns
