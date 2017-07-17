Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Street Style Toronto

Street Style: 15 dogs and their owners at Trinity Bellwoods

Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Fashion accessory trends come and go, but one detail that always adds a certain je ne sais quoi to any outfit is a dog. You thought a scarf, or just the right hat would get you noticed out there? It's your four legged friend that truly gives you street style.

Here are some humans and their four-legged friends looking great together on a summer weekend at Trinity Bellwoods.

Names: Luna and Aaron with Elmer
Occupations: Style Blogger and Bartender 
Our style: Specific big personality for a little dogToronto Dog OwnerName: Brooke with Norman
Occupation: Immigration Support Specialist and Dog Lover 
My style: Cute but cheeky

Toronto Dog OwnerNames: Pedro and Rhonda with Sally
Occupations: VP at United Way and Justice of the Peace 
Our style: Lovingly dysfunctional 

Toronto Dog OwnerNames: Oliver and Asia with Susan Summer
Occupations: Bar Manager and Voice-over Actor 
Our style: Defiant 

Toronto Dog OwnerNames: Nick and Laura with Wilfrid
Occupations: Electrical Apprentice and Underwriter
Our style: Playful and energetic 

Toronto Dog Owner

Name: Jeff with Morty
Occupation: Business Analyst
My style: Chill and lazy

Toronto Dog OwnerNames: Greg and Michele with Rocky
Occupations: Marketing Manager and Recreational Therapist 
Our style: Very chill

Toronto Dog OwnerNames: Ryan and Sara with Teddy
Occupations: Pilot and Server 
Our style: Business casual 

Toronto Dog OwnerName: Matt with Goose
Occupation: Lawyer
My style: Pretty chill

Toronto Dog OwnerNames: Kristy and John with Bill
Occupation: Immersing ourselves in summer
Our style: Chilled older gentlemen 

Toronto Dog Owner

Name: Decio with Gryphon 
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
My style: Athletic

Toronto Dog OwnerName: Jeremy with Maximus
Occupation: Film Editor 
My style: Athletic surfer

Toronto Dog OwnerName: Ali with Zeus
Occupation: Manager of Strategy 
My style: Magnetic 

Toronto Dog OwnerName: Alysha with Cymbal
Occupation: Co-Director of Girls Rock Camp
My style: Lover not a fighter 

Toronto Dog OwnerName: Dale with Shiloh
Occupation: Stock Manager 
My style: Earth friendly and lovable 

Thanks to Cesar for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Street Style: 15 dogs and their owners at Trinity Bellwoods

Win a Tokyo Smoke prize pack

Toronto is getting a Metallica pop-up

Someone just launched a Toronto the Great campaign

The top 15 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this July

The top 5 warehouse sales in Toronto this July

Sears Canada to close 59 stores across the country

Hundreds just lined up in Toronto for chance to buy Yeezy shoes