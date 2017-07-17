Street Style: 15 dogs and their owners at Trinity Bellwoods
Fashion accessory trends come and go, but one detail that always adds a certain je ne sais quoi to any outfit is a dog. You thought a scarf, or just the right hat would get you noticed out there? It's your four legged friend that truly gives you street style.
Here are some humans and their four-legged friends looking great together on a summer weekend at Trinity Bellwoods.
Names: Luna and Aaron with Elmer
Occupations: Style Blogger and Bartender
Our style: Specific big personality for a little dogName: Brooke with Norman
Occupation: Immigration Support Specialist and Dog Lover
My style: Cute but cheeky
Names: Pedro and Rhonda with Sally
Occupations: VP at United Way and Justice of the Peace
Our style: Lovingly dysfunctional
Names: Oliver and Asia with Susan Summer
Occupations: Bar Manager and Voice-over Actor
Our style: Defiant
Names: Nick and Laura with Wilfrid
Occupations: Electrical Apprentice and Underwriter
Our style: Playful and energetic
Name: Jeff with Morty
Occupation: Business Analyst
My style: Chill and lazy
Names: Greg and Michele with Rocky
Occupations: Marketing Manager and Recreational Therapist
Our style: Very chill
Names: Ryan and Sara with Teddy
Occupations: Pilot and Server
Our style: Business casual
Name: Matt with Goose
Occupation: Lawyer
My style: Pretty chill
Names: Kristy and John with Bill
Occupation: Immersing ourselves in summer
Our style: Chilled older gentlemen
Name: Decio with Gryphon
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
My style: Athletic
Name: Jeremy with Maximus
Occupation: Film Editor
My style: Athletic surfer
Name: Ali with Zeus
Occupation: Manager of Strategy
My style: Magnetic
Name: Alysha with Cymbal
Occupation: Co-Director of Girls Rock Camp
My style: Lover not a fighter
Name: Dale with Shiloh
Occupation: Stock Manager
My style: Earth friendly and lovable
Jesse Milns
