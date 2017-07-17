Street Style: 15 dogs and their owners at Trinity Bellwoods

Fashion accessory trends come and go, but one detail that always adds a certain je ne sais quoi to any outfit is a dog. You thought a scarf, or just the right hat would get you noticed out there? It's your four legged friend that truly gives you street style.

Here are some humans and their four-legged friends looking great together on a summer weekend at Trinity Bellwoods.

Names: Luna and Aaron with Elmer

Occupations: Style Blogger and Bartender

Our style: Specific big personality for a little dog Name: Brooke with Norman

Occupation: Immigration Support Specialist and Dog Lover

My style: Cute but cheeky

Names: Pedro and Rhonda with Sally

Occupations: VP at United Way and Justice of the Peace

Our style: Lovingly dysfunctional

Names: Oliver and Asia with Susan Summer

Occupations: Bar Manager and Voice-over Actor

Our style: Defiant

Names: Nick and Laura with Wilfrid

Occupations: Electrical Apprentice and Underwriter

Our style: Playful and energetic

Name: Jeff with Morty

Occupation: Business Analyst

My style: Chill and lazy

Names: Greg and Michele with Rocky

Occupations: Marketing Manager and Recreational Therapist

Our style: Very chill

Names: Ryan and Sara with Teddy

Occupations: Pilot and Server

Our style: Business casual

Name: Matt with Goose

Occupation: Lawyer

My style: Pretty chill

Names: Kristy and John with Bill

Occupation: Immersing ourselves in summer

Our style: Chilled older gentlemen

Name: Decio with Gryphon

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

My style: Athletic

Name: Jeremy with Maximus

Occupation: Film Editor

My style: Athletic surfer

Name: Ali with Zeus

Occupation: Manager of Strategy

My style: Magnetic

Name: Alysha with Cymbal

Occupation: Co-Director of Girls Rock Camp

My style: Lover not a fighter

Name: Dale with Shiloh

Occupation: Stock Manager

My style: Earth friendly and lovable