Kendrick Lamar drops by his Toronto pop up

Pop-up shops from music stars (as well as American burger joints) are a big thing in Toronto. When icons like Kanye, The Weeknd or Bieber announce a one-off shopping experience, lineups stretch around city blocks.

Kendrick Lamar, however, has set a new standard, especially since, like Drake, he made an appearance at his pop up.

A post shared by RAPSEASON (@rapseason) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Kendrick's tw0-day pop-up ahead of tonight's show at the ACC with Travis Scott is happening at Livestock on Spadina, and the lineup started hours before the shop opened at 11 a.m.

A post shared by Kristoffer (@bboy_kris) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Hundreds of eager fans waited on Spadina and around the corner along multiple blocks of Adelaide Street West to get into the tiny shop and grab merch.

Line goes right past my office doors and it's getting longer by the minute. #crazykids — James Carpenter (@epochmedia) July 25, 2017

The New York edition included items such as hats, hoodies, t-shirts and vinyl.

A post shared by Matt Genius (@mgthegenius) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Lamar showed up this afternoon at the Spadina Avenue store and did a quick roundabout of handshakes.

A post shared by AJ Park (@apark1ife) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

The store closes at 7 p.m. today but opens again tomorrow at 11 a.m.