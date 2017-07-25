Kendrick Lamar drops by his Toronto pop up
Pop-up shops from music stars (as well as American burger joints) are a big thing in Toronto. When icons like Kanye, The Weeknd or Bieber announce a one-off shopping experience, lineups stretch around city blocks.
Kendrick Lamar, however, has set a new standard, especially since, like Drake, he made an appearance at his pop up.
Kendrick's tw0-day pop-up ahead of tonight's show at the ACC with Travis Scott is happening at Livestock on Spadina, and the lineup started hours before the shop opened at 11 a.m.
Hundreds of eager fans waited on Spadina and around the corner along multiple blocks of Adelaide Street West to get into the tiny shop and grab merch.
Line goes right past my office doors and it's getting longer by the minute. #crazykids— James Carpenter (@epochmedia) July 25, 2017
The New York edition included items such as hats, hoodies, t-shirts and vinyl.
Lamar showed up this afternoon at the Spadina Avenue store and did a quick roundabout of handshakes.
The store closes at 7 p.m. today but opens again tomorrow at 11 a.m.
blogTO
Join the conversation Load comments