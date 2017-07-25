Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
kendrick lamar toronto

Kendrick Lamar drops by his Toronto pop up

Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Pop-up shops from music stars (as well as American burger joints) are a big thing in Toronto. When icons like Kanye, The Weeknd or Bieber announce a one-off shopping experience, lineups stretch around city blocks.

Kendrick Lamar, however, has set a new standard, especially since, like Drake, he made an appearance at his pop up.

A post shared by RAPSEASON (@rapseason) on

Kendrick's tw0-day pop-up ahead of tonight's show at the ACC with Travis Scott is happening at Livestock on Spadina, and the lineup started hours before the shop opened at 11 a.m.

A post shared by Kristoffer (@bboy_kris) on

Hundreds of eager fans waited on Spadina and around the corner along multiple blocks of Adelaide Street West to get into the tiny shop and grab merch.

The New York edition included items such as hats, hoodies, t-shirts and vinyl. 

A post shared by Matt Genius (@mgthegenius) on

Lamar showed up this afternoon at the Spadina Avenue store and did a quick roundabout of handshakes.

A post shared by AJ Park (@apark1ife) on

The store closes at 7 p.m. today but opens again tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Kendrick Lamar drops by his Toronto pop up

The top 10 luggage stores in Toronto

Europe Bound is closing its doors on King West

Lenny Kravitz designing a whole floor of new Toronto hotel

Toronto's most popular beauty bar is expanding

The top 10 travel stores in Toronto

Sears Canada to begin liquidation sales this Friday

Street Style: 15 dogs and their owners at Trinity Bellwoods