Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
her majestys pleasure toronto

Toronto's most popular beauty bar is expanding

Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's flush with upscale spas and salons, but few let you sip on bubbly as you get a pedicure.

Her Majesty's Pleasure, which doubles as Toronto's most Instagrammable beauty bar, will be opening a second location in Yorkville.

According to Retain Insider, HMP will take over a 2,400 square foot space (along with a 900 square foot terrace) on the third floor of 102-108 Yorkville Ave., a small retail complex that's still in development. It'll be neighbours with luxury brands Jimmy Choo and Chanel.

Along with doing gel manicures, nail art and blowouts, HMP has a full bar, food and lots of pink and rose gold accents. It'll definitely fit right in Yorkville. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto's most popular beauty bar is expanding

The top 10 travel stores in Toronto

Sears Canada to begin liquidation sales this Friday

Street Style: 15 dogs and their owners at Trinity Bellwoods

Win a Tokyo Smoke prize pack

Toronto is getting a Metallica pop-up

Someone just launched a Toronto the Great campaign

The top 15 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this July