Toronto's most popular beauty bar is expanding

Toronto's flush with upscale spas and salons, but few let you sip on bubbly as you get a pedicure.

Her Majesty's Pleasure, which doubles as Toronto's most Instagrammable beauty bar, will be opening a second location in Yorkville.

According to Retain Insider, HMP will take over a 2,400 square foot space (along with a 900 square foot terrace) on the third floor of 102-108 Yorkville Ave., a small retail complex that's still in development. It'll be neighbours with luxury brands Jimmy Choo and Chanel.

Along with doing gel manicures, nail art and blowouts, HMP has a full bar, food and lots of pink and rose gold accents. It'll definitely fit right in Yorkville.