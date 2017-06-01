Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
markets pop-ups toronto

The top 22 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this June

Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Markets and pop-ups in Toronto this June offer an impressive lineup of fun, creative and delicious experiences all over the city. Like this month's warehouse sales and free events, these noteworthy events feature affordable goodies in spaces you would never expect. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at PS Kensington

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

The top 22 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this June

The top 9 warehouse sales in Toronto this June

Win a $300 The Kooples gift card

The top 10 hat stores in Toronto

The Weeknd is having another pop-up in Toronto

Toronto startup makes it easy to borrow clothing from strangers

Toronto's first Jordan Brand store finally about to open

10 stores to buy cheap patio furniture in Toronto