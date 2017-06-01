The top 22 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this June

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Markets and pop-ups in Toronto this June offer an impressive lineup of fun, creative and delicious experiences all over the city. Like this month's warehouse sales and free events, these noteworthy events feature affordable goodies in spaces you would never expect.
Eco-conscious lifestyle brands, artisans, chefs, artists and more get together for an experience much deeper then shopping! Sip a drink, shop and learn about the importance of clean food and where your clothes are made.
If you are interested in healthy options for your family, you won't want to miss this health-conscious market for parents. Discover new products and enjoy special offers from some of your favourite brands.
This is a is a queer craft, art, fashion and lit fair happening in the Village, just in time for Pride. Admission is PWYC, but the stuff you'll find from a super impressive list of local LGBT vendors, is priceless.
This is a celebration of all things local, with support and participation from neighbourhood artisans, charities, small businesses and musicians. Shop tables of goodies, hear music and chill out in the backyard space.