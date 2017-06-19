Hundreds just lined up in Toronto for chance to buy Yeezy shoes

Toronto loves to wait in line, especially if it's for ice cream. But sometimes, like the rest of the Kanye-loving world, we queue for shoes.

Today, hundreds stood in lineups at the Eaton Centre to be entered into a draw for their chance to purchase adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 “Zebra,” which go on sale on Saturday, June 24.

At the downtown mall, crowds formed in front of Foot Locker, where lucky winners would find out tomorrow or Wednesday if they'd get to own Yeezys.

Others waited in front of Adidas Collective at Footaction for their chance to snag the famous footwear.

Plenty of other Toronto retailers will also be stocking Yeezys this week.