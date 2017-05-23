Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago

toronto jordan store

Toronto's first Jordan Brand store finally about to open

It's been nearly a year and a half in the making, but Toronto's first Jordan Brand store will finally open this weekend. 

Fans got a preview of the store at 306 Yonge Street when it operated as a pop-up during NBA All-Star weekend last year. Afterwards, however, it shut down, leaving many to speculate whether it'd ever return on a more permanent basis.

Now those questions can be put to rest.

The store is coming back for good starting this Saturday, May 27 at 6:23 a.m. Regular store hours will resume on Sunday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.). It'll then be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

blogTO

