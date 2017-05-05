Toronto company wants to bring the bonnet back in style

Most people in Toronto just want the rain to go away, but one local company might actually be enjoying the damp weather. That's because it sells rain bonnets — yes, like the ones your grandmother used to wear.

Marylou Zambri founded her company The Bonnit last year and ships her signature plastic rain bonnets all over the world, including to Australia and the United States. Her bonnets have appeared in British Vogue and Harpers Bazaar; Zambri says Vanessa Hudgens was even spotted wearing one a few months ago.

Who knew the bonnet was coming back in style? Certainly Zambri didn't, until she saw young women wearing them while she was in Paris and Amsterdam with her husband last year. "I thought it was the best idea in the world," says.

"I know in the hair salons, if it’s raining, snowing or windy outside, we’ll give our clients a plastic bag or a receptionist will follow them out with an umbrella," says Zambri, who used to work as a hairdresser. "And so I thought, why not sell these back home."

When she first started out, Zambri worked with a manufacturer in China, but now she makes each and every one of her bonnets by hand in the basement of her Richmond Hill home.

The bonnet retails for $10 USD each online, but they've also been available at salons in the GTA, including at The Loft on Queen Street West.

Thus far, Zambri's products have found a following within the vintage and pin-up communities, and her branding plays into that aesthetic. But, they've also been popular with older generations and Zambri sees people buying them for their mothers and grandmothers.

If the rain doesn't let up anytime soon, you might just want to tie a plastic rain bonnet on too.