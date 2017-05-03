Over the Rainbow is closing and moving to the Manulife Centre

One of Toronto's most famous clothing stores is getting a makeover. It's also preparing to leave Yorkville Avenue, where it's been located for the past 35 years.

Over the Rainbow has been around since 1975 and today, this denim emporium announced it would be picking up and moving to the Manulife Centre in 2018.

"Our 101 Yorkville Avenue location will remain open until the move is complete, so Over the Rainbow will not be closed for any period of time during the move," Over the Rainbow's Daniel Carman tells me via email.

Giannone Petricone Associates Inc., will design the new store, which should be open in late 2018.

The Manulife Centre will undergo a $100 million facelift, and along with Over the Rainbow it's going to get some notable new tenants, including Eataly.