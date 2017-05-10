Fashion & Style
no frills shirts toronto

No Frills shirts could be Toronto's hottest new fashion statement

After its sudden closure in December, the Parkdale No Frills reopened late last month, much to the delight of those who live and work in the neighbourhood.

The yellow-clad store has even inspired a new t-shirt line from one of Toronto's most popular satirical Instagram accounts @parkdalelife.

"The shirts were just made for fun and inspired by the account's love for No Frills and the importance of No Frills for Parkdale," says a rep from the anonymous Parkdale Life account via email.

"There's something iconic about the logo, especially the old logo with these Fruit of the Loom-looking bananas."

Yet, the folks behind Parkdale Life are serious about selling these tees, which are available for purchase today at Thorburn and Tyndall from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. (here's a handy map if you want to buy one).  

A post shared by Parkdale Life (@parkdalelife) on

Shirts are going for $25 and hats are $20. All proceeds will go towards the Parkdale Community Food Bank. Maintaining accessible sources of affordable food is crucial in the changing Parkdale neighbourhood, and this is just one initiative that seems raise awareness for local food security issues.

Lead photo by

@parkdalelife

