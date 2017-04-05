Fashion & Style
online furniture stores

The top 5 online furniture stores in Toronto

Online furniture stores keep getting better as many start-ups figure out ways to exist beyond brick and mortar. Some of these stock a range of brands while others have more of a narrow focus.

Either way you slice it, the selection is tough to beat and while you won't be able to sit on the sofa before you buy it, at least you might be able to get it delivered for free.

Here are my picks for the top online furniture stores that deliver to Toronto.

Wayfair

Based out of Boston, this is one of North America's biggest online stores for home furniture and it features over seven million products from 7,000 different designers.

Rove Concepts

This Vancouver-based furniture store specializes in accessible and affordable hand-craft mid-century modern furniture. Their products are made in small batches with sustainable materials from around the globe.

Newell

If you're looking for unique, Scandinavian designed pieces, then Montreal's Newell is a great starting point. Their prices are cheap and they deliver direct from their select group of manufacturers straight to your door.

Furniture Maison

This online heaven based in Toronto believes in de-cluttering your life with sleek and simple furniture. It's a refreshing company to deal with that boasts modern designs and free shipping.

The Modern Shop

Spend over $99 at this Ottawa based ompany and get free shipping. They stock a nice range of big, bold, colourful items including sofas, chairs, lighting and bedroom furniture.

