The top 10 pop-ups and markets in Toronto this March
Pop-ups and markets in Toronto this March include the return of the Green Market, another Bunz Trading flea and also a huge vintage showcase, all alongside a few food and luxurious shopping options.
Green Market
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
New t-shirt is the perfect Toronto marketing campaign
The top 6 spring warehouse sales in Toronto
Holt Renfrew is closing its discount store hr2
Now you can buy Honest Ed's merch in Toronto
The top 10 home office furniture in Toronto
Toronto protest planned to pressure the Bay to drop Ivanka Trump
Controversy swirls around clothing brand aiming to help Toronto's homeless