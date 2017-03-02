Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bunz flea

The top 10 pop-ups and markets in Toronto this March

Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Pop-ups and markets in Toronto this March include the return of the Green Market, another Bunz Trading flea and also a huge vintage showcase, all alongside a few food and luxurious shopping options.

Lead photo by

Green Market

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

New t-shirt is the perfect Toronto marketing campaign

The top 10 pop-ups and markets in Toronto this March

The top 6 spring warehouse sales in Toronto

Holt Renfrew is closing its discount store hr2

Now you can buy Honest Ed's merch in Toronto

The top 10 home office furniture in Toronto

Toronto protest planned to pressure the Bay to drop Ivanka Trump

Controversy swirls around clothing brand aiming to help Toronto's homeless