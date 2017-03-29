Fashion & Style
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
clothing donation bins toronto

Here's a map of clothing donation bins in Toronto

Clothing donation bins in Toronto are a great way to give back to the community and clean up the cluttered mess that fills your closet. The city is home to hundreds of donation bins in various neighbourhoods — you just need to know where to look.

Here are some noteworthy Toronto organizations taking clothing donations followed by a map of their various bins throughout the city.

Diabetes Canada

Gently used clothing, electronics and small household items can be dropped off at anyone of their dozens of bins across Toronto. 100% of the proceeds raised by Clothesline goes directly to Diabetes Canada and world-leading diabetes research, education and advocacy.

Oasis Clothing Bank

If you're looking for a quick and easy way to get rid of unwanted clothes, Oasis has nearly 100 donation bins scattered across the city. They give the donated gear to participants in the Oasis Addiction Recovery program or it's sold for funding.

Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy

The OFCP will accept everything from garments to bedding at their donation bins. The money earned from their resale helps fund the organization's programs and services.

The Salvation Army

This organization has various donation bins around Toronto and the GTA. The money earned from donated clothes goes toward the charity's programs, services and emergency relief efforts.

Blue = Oasis Clothing Bank. Red = The Salvation Army. Green = Diabetes Canada. Purple = OFCP. Donation bins are subject to move so we recommend calling organizations ahead to confirm.

