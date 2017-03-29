Here's a map of clothing donation bins in Toronto

Clothing donation bins in Toronto are a great way to give back to the community and clean up the cluttered mess that fills your closet. The city is home to hundreds of donation bins in various neighbourhoods — you just need to know where to look.

Here are some noteworthy Toronto organizations taking clothing donations followed by a map of their various bins throughout the city.

Gently used clothing, electronics and small household items can be dropped off at anyone of their dozens of bins across Toronto. 100% of the proceeds raised by Clothesline goes directly to Diabetes Canada and world-leading diabetes research, education and advocacy.

If you're looking for a quick and easy way to get rid of unwanted clothes, Oasis has nearly 100 donation bins scattered across the city. They give the donated gear to participants in the Oasis Addiction Recovery program or it's sold for funding.

The OFCP will accept everything from garments to bedding at their donation bins. The money earned from their resale helps fund the organization's programs and services.

This organization has various donation bins around Toronto and the GTA. The money earned from donated clothes goes toward the charity's programs, services and emergency relief efforts.