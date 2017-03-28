City council to look at limiting chain stores in Toronto

It's not cheap to rent space in Toronto, especially for retailers in high-traffic areas, such as along Yonge and Queen streets. Perhaps that's why we're seeing more and more chain retailers in the city.

Councillor Mike Layton's motion at today's jam-packed city council meeting asks the city to look into creating a retail strategy that would enable a variety of retailers to thrive in Toronto and would also give neighbourhoods more ability to shape how they look.

The motion cites San Francisco's Formula Retail Strategy as an example. In San Francisco, formula retail refers to "retail stores with multiple locations and a recognizable 'look' or appearance."

This northern California city regulates where these stores can operate to preserve distinct areas and neighbourhood.

"Of San Francisco’s 36 neighbourhoods, only three ban formula retail entirely, while the remaining 33 require new applications to undergo a conditional use process," reads the motion.

It's easy to see the retail landscape in Toronto changing. This spring, for instance, the Hard Rock Cafe will close to make way for a Shoppers Drug Mart and The Brunny is now a Rexall.