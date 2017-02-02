Toronto startup lets you turn your backyard into an office

Toronto apartment and home sizes seem to be shrinking, and shared office spaces seem to be growing. The missing link here seems to be space, and one local start up is hoping to fix that.

They're called Wundershed and they make modern boxes that you can put in any backyard space to create an office, studio, extra bedroom or just a quiet place to zen out.

They're customizable and available for as tiny as 108 square feet, and can be built on site, without any additional city permits in two days. They're also all season, so you can do yoga in the middle of the winter in your backyard box, no prob.

Pricing starts at $140 per square foot, but the total cost depends on the size and materials you choose to built the shed with.