Toronto protest planned to pressure the Bay to drop Ivanka Trump

Toronto's seen its fair share of protests in the weeks since Donald Trump took office south of the border.

The latest aims to pressure iconic Canadian brand Hudson's Bay to drop Ivanka Trump's fashion line. Nordstrom previously announced it'd stop selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories and before it shut down, Shoes.com did too.

According to the CBC, a group of 14 Toronto women who call themselves the Peeved Beavers will dress up like Donald Trump before protesting at the Hudson's Bay locations at Square One and at the Eaton Centre.

Along with this protest, as CBC notes, many have been calling a #baycott (a boycott) until the Bay drops Ivanka Trump-branded items.

And the Huffington Post reports that as of yesterday, the #grabyourwallet campaign lists the Bay as one of the top 10 most boycotted companies by those who oppose Donald Trump.