Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
homeless toronto

Controversy swirls around clothing brand aiming to help Toronto's homeless

Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto clothing company that sprung up seemingly overnight has ignited controversy about whether or not it's exploiting those who experience homelessness for profit.

A post shared by HOME LESS TORONTO (@homelessto) on

The newly launched Homeless Toronto sells apparel and accessories ranging from $20 to $120. However, some of these items come emblazoned with slogans such as, "change please," "home less, explore more," and simply, "homeless."

While the Homeless Toronto founders say they're donating 40 per cent of their profits to non-profit organizations that work with marginalized people - such as Eva's Place - critics say that's not enough.

As of yesterday, according to a Vice report, Eva's Place was unaware of Homeless Toronto and has not partnered with the local brand in any way.

Others say the clothing company is glamorizing the idea of homelessness.

Homeless Toronto, which says its brand stands for "positivity" and "change," responded to this controversy on Instagram.

A post shared by HOME LESS TORONTO (@homelessto) on

"It was not our intent to offend or feel as though we were exploiting homelessness," reads part of the statement. 

A post shared by HOME LESS TORONTO (@homelessto) on

"Our brand is about giving back, being the grunge we are and wearing the style that we feel most comfortable. If you don’t like what are doing feel free to hate but go donate to one of the many amazing homeless initiatives."

Lead photo by

Homeless Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Controversy swirls around clothing brand aiming to help Toronto's homeless

Toronto neighbourhood t-shirts dial up the attitude

Canada Goose is going public

Air Canada just redesigned the look of its planes

The top 10 office furniture in Toronto

Toronto stores await frenzy for Yeezy Boost 350 shoes

Toronto startup lets you turn your backyard into an office

Toronto shop wants people to know it's not a subway station