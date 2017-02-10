The top 10 office furniture in Toronto

Office furniture in Toronto will help you create the right vibe for your workplace. Whether you want furniture that's playful, serious, modern or modular there's lots of options to choose from.

Here are my picks for the top stores and showrooms for office furniture for mid to large size workspaces in Toronto.

For functional and good looking office furniture, this Canadian provider with a headquarters and showroom in Etobicoke has a large range of adjustable desks and tables, stackable chairs and more.

This showroom in the Financial District can set you up floor to ceiling, and wall to wall with pieces and design ideas, adaptable to all types of spaces. Their product line is one of the most diverse you'll find in the city and includes moveable walls, communal work tables and storage.

One of the most famous names when it comes to office furniture, Steelcase has a sleek at King and University where they'll show you all the latest smart office solutions. They're known for super flexible, reconfigurable systems with custom colour options.

This showroom on Adelaide East is simple, sleek and flawless. The family-owned company offers a complete and diverse range of office pieces, fabrics and made-to-measure units to fit your space.

Next to Artopex on Adelaide, this Montreal-based office furniture provider will sell you on-trend sofas, chairs, tables and workstations suitable for a wide range of situations and environments.

The King East design mecca might be best know for a place to go for contempory sofa, chairs and lighting for your home but they also carry a good selection of desks and chairs for corporate offices.

With a showroom tucked above the West Elm in Liberty Village, this long-standing office furniture provider is the place to go for sleekly desiged chairs, tables, storage and filing system.

This Markham showroom is a good starting point if you need to populate your office with reasonably priced office goods. They carry all the standard stuff in addition to some more trendier pieces.

This high-end King East design shop also has a limited selection of office furniture including boardroom tables, workstations, filing cabinets, desks and chairs.

For the office that needs a unique look, and has a budget too, the Augustus Jones team on Davis Avenue in Riverside can source some the world’s leading contemporary furniture and accessories.