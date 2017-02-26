Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
honest eds tshirt

Now you can buy Honest Ed's merch in Toronto

Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A store like this comes around once in a lifetime. That's probably why Toronto's so bummed that Honest Ed's will soon be torn down.

If you didn't get a chance to buy a hand-painted sign, you can still grab a piece of Honest Ed's history thanks to the folks at Toronto For Everyone, the team behind An Honest Farewell (A.K.A. Honest Ed's goodbye party).

Toronto For Everyone is selling a bunch of apparel and accessories, including t-shirts ($22-$25), sweatshirts ($45), toques ($20) and pins ($7) online.

honest eds toronto

The group also released an iPhone app called Farewell, Honest Ed., which includes Honest Ed's stickers. The app, created by Toronto's TWG, is now available on the App Store. 

Lead photo by

Toronto for Everyone

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Now you can buy Honest Ed's merch in Toronto

The top 10 home office furniture in Toronto

Toronto protest planned to pressure the Bay to drop Ivanka Trump

Controversy swirls around clothing brand aiming to help Toronto's homeless

Toronto neighbourhood t-shirts dial up the attitude

Canada Goose is going public

Air Canada just redesigned the look of its planes

The top 10 office furniture in Toronto