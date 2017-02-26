Now you can buy Honest Ed's merch in Toronto
A store like this comes around once in a lifetime. That's probably why Toronto's so bummed that Honest Ed's will soon be torn down.
If you didn't get a chance to buy a hand-painted sign, you can still grab a piece of Honest Ed's history thanks to the folks at Toronto For Everyone, the team behind An Honest Farewell (A.K.A. Honest Ed's goodbye party).
Toronto For Everyone is selling a bunch of apparel and accessories, including t-shirts ($22-$25), sweatshirts ($45), toques ($20) and pins ($7) online.
The group also released an iPhone app called Farewell, Honest Ed., which includes Honest Ed's stickers. The app, created by Toronto's TWG, is now available on the App Store.
