The top women's style and beauty trends in Toronto right now

The hottest trends in women's style and beauty prove that trends are cyclical and what's old is often new again. To get a feel for what to expect in 2017, I reached out to several Toronto shops to get the latest on what to watch for this year.

Flat ironed hair

"The next thing to come down the pipeline is super straight, flat ironed hair," says Kristjan Hayden, Creative Director of Aveda Canada. It's the flip side to the current trend of textured, wavy hair. This year, you'll see super straight and super glossy do's.

Artisanal colouring

Look for softer colours, "even in the application and approach to doing colour, it's become more hand crafted and artisanal," says Hayden.

Beauty through health

What's old is new again according to Rachel Duffy at Body Blitz Spa. "Trends are cyclical and women are again investing in time-tested treatments," she says. She sees more women coming in to use the pools to melt away stress and soothe aching muscles.

Proactive face care

Body Blitz has also noticed interest in oxygen facials, all-natural facial bars and light and laser facials. These are apparently more natural, proactive methods to liven up and protect your skin.

Exaggerated silhouettes

Much like in men's fashion for 2017, women's wear will see "exaggerated sleeves and shoulders, volume and length creating a strong updated silhouette," according to Britt Rawlinson of VSP Consignment.

New silhouettes

A utilitarian look made up of khakis with softer details such as ruffles and flowing movement is also forecasted for 2017 and something Rawlinson says she's already seeing come into her high-end consignment shop, which shows these trends are already on the rise.