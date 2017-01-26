Uniqlo to start selling hijabs in Toronto

When Uniqlo opened its first two Toronto locations last year, they did a good job of carrying winter-friendly items like lined, fitted pants and loads of coats and jackets. Now they're also thinking about the local market with their spring 2017 line, which will be influenced by Toronto's astounding diversity.

Beginning February 24, Uniqlo's Eaton Centre and Yorkdale locations will launch a modest wear line featuring hijabs, abayas and pieces inspired by the baju kurung, a tunic-and-pants outfit popular in Southeast Asia. So far the collection doesn't include burkas.

Uniqlo has offered modest wear collections since 2015 in other markets, with collaborations like Muslim designer Hana Tajima's collection in the U.S., though this will be their first venture at Canadian stores.

The Canadian spring-summer modest wear collection includes 30 designed pieces in 81 colours and patterns with hijabs starting at $39.90 and will include long skirts, pants and tunics, plus various pieces for layering.