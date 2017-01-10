Toronto Women's Fashion Week launching in March

Toronto's fashion scene seems to be off to good start in 2017. Not only did Peter Freed purchase Toronto Fashion Week with plans to resurrect it sometime this year, but Toronto Women's Fashion Week is also launching soon.

It's officially scheduled for March 9 to 14. This smaller scale fashion week - created by Jeff Rustia, who's behind Toronto Men's Fashion Week - garnered support by partnering with L'Oréal Canada and three of its biggest beauty brands: Maybelline New York, Redken 5th Avenue NYC and Essie.

This fashion week will happen in one venue (as yet unspecified), and according to a press release, it was created to "assist Canada's most esteemed designers in creating their runway looks."

In addition to this newfangled fashion week, Toronto's also home to several alternative fashion events, which happen throughout the year.