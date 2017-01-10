Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
women's fashion week toronto

Toronto Women's Fashion Week launching in March

Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's fashion scene seems to be off to good start in 2017. Not only did Peter Freed purchase Toronto Fashion Week with plans to resurrect it sometime this year, but Toronto Women's Fashion Week is also launching soon.

It's officially scheduled for March 9 to 14. This smaller scale fashion week - created by Jeff Rustia, who's behind Toronto Men's Fashion Week - garnered support by partnering with L'Oréal Canada and three of its biggest beauty brands: Maybelline New York, Redken 5th Avenue NYC and Essie.

This fashion week will happen in one venue (as yet unspecified), and according to a press release, it was created to "assist Canada's most esteemed designers in creating their runway looks."

In addition to this newfangled fashion week, Toronto's also home to several alternative fashion events, which happen throughout the year.

Lead photo by

Mauricio Calero

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto Women's Fashion Week launching in March

The top 10 wedding & bridal shows in Toronto for 2017

10 can't miss events at Toronto Design Offsite 2017

5 exciting brands opening stores in Toronto next year

The top 5 new hair salons in Toronto

20 restaurant and retail chains that came to Toronto in 2016

Boxing Day sales in Toronto 2016

The bonkers state of Yorkdale parking over the holidays