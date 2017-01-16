Toronto is getting a new barbershop academy

It looks like Toronto barbers are getting their own grad school thanks to a new barbershop academy that's opening on Montrose Avenue.

The team from Glassbox Barbershop on Harbord recently took a trip to the U.K. and fell in love with the concept and curriculum of the Menspire Salon, an academy that's been open there for a year.

After mulling over the idea, Glassbox co-owners Peter Gosling and Dylan Portner snatched up a space at at 360 Montrose Ave., across the street from their shop.

Their new venture, the Menspire Academy Toronto, will open next month. The first week of classes runs from February 12 to 16 with senior educator Glenn Mcgoldrick from Ireland and help from the international director at Menspire, Josh Lamonca.

Unlike Fademaster, which teaches students with little to no experience, this is an academy for experienced hair stylists of any gender to go in and upgrade their skills and learn new techniques.

"This is basically piano lessons, for hair cuts," Gosling says. "It's a five-day course, a hybrid of men's hairdressing meets traditional barbering.

"We are running six chairs with two educators, so it's an in-depth curriculum start to finish. This allows an intimate environment, enabling students to focus on their skills with great attention to detail in this profession."



Gosling wants to push men's hair styling further, and breed a new wave of passionate, like-minded haircutters to revamp the industry not only in Toronto but in Canada as a whole.

Similarly, Martin Rivard from Barber & Co. on Ossignton also says he's looking at opening an academy in the city to help educate and push barbers to new levels. They hope to launch a 12-week class for beginners later in the year.

The one week course at Menspire costs $1,695. The first series of classes is already sold out, but registration is open for future courses. Gosling says they already have students from across the country enrolled.