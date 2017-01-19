Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
boxr toronto

Toronto company invents new way to get home deliveries

Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's easier than ever to shop online, but it's also super easy to miss your delivery (not all of us have concierges, okay?), and no one likes schlepping around the city to pick up their packages. Fortunately, one Toronto company has cooked up a solution to this problem.

Boxr, from the Toronto-based company North of Modern, seems like a pretty simple, albeit innovative fix. Architect Eric Martin and engineer Bekir Buyukkocabas teamed up to create a bench that also acts as a lockbox.

Delivery people would be able to drop off packages using a one-time passcode. Boxr's founders say they introduced their hybrid bench in response to our sharing economy.

"Boxr lets you share tools, toys and books with your neighbours when you're not home. And for homeowners who rent a room to guests or hire cleaners or tradespeople to work while they are not home, Boxr offers a secure pickup and drop-off point for keys," reads a Boxr news release.

They're even planning to introduce insulated liners so you could use Boxr as a cooler in the summertime.

Alas, you won't be able to get one of these benches just yet. The North of Modern team is debuting a prototype at the Interior Design Show, which starts today at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Lead photo by

Boxr

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto company invents new way to get home deliveries

Popular Toronto event space and furniture store suddenly closes

Toronto is getting a new barbershop academy

The top women's style and beauty trends in Toronto right now

A Toronto company is shaking up the budget travel industry

The top men's style and grooming trends in Toronto right now

American Apparel stores in Toronto are closing

The top 10 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this January