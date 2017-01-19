Toronto company invents new way to get home deliveries

It's easier than ever to shop online, but it's also super easy to miss your delivery (not all of us have concierges, okay?), and no one likes schlepping around the city to pick up their packages. Fortunately, one Toronto company has cooked up a solution to this problem.

Boxr, from the Toronto-based company North of Modern, seems like a pretty simple, albeit innovative fix. Architect Eric Martin and engineer Bekir Buyukkocabas teamed up to create a bench that also acts as a lockbox.

Delivery people would be able to drop off packages using a one-time passcode. Boxr's founders say they introduced their hybrid bench in response to our sharing economy.

"Boxr lets you share tools, toys and books with your neighbours when you're not home. And for homeowners who rent a room to guests or hire cleaners or tradespeople to work while they are not home, Boxr offers a secure pickup and drop-off point for keys," reads a Boxr news release.

They're even planning to introduce insulated liners so you could use Boxr as a cooler in the summertime.

Alas, you won't be able to get one of these benches just yet. The North of Modern team is debuting a prototype at the Interior Design Show, which starts today at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.