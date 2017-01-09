The top 10 wedding & bridal shows in Toronto for 2017

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Bridal shows in Toronto for 2017 begin this month and run right through the fall. These shows will help you plan the menu, outfits and activities for your big wedding day. 'Tis the season to start planning, brides and grooms, so get to it!
This is not your typical wedding show. This year's theme is Wanderlust and it features over 100 exhibitors, including some of Toronto's most talented wedding professionals. You'll get a welcome cocktail when you walk in the door as well as food from Oliver & Bonacini to keep you fuelled.
The Perfect Wedding Show is an intimate show that shines a spotlight on local wedding professionals. With more than 60 exhibitors, this how also features mini makeovers, portrait booths, food sampling, and three professional fashion shows.
Getting married? Know any engaged couples? Treat yourself or your loved ones to a bridal experience like no other with on-site planning advice, wedding hacks, tips and trends from experts, a premium gown sale and some impressive fashion shows.
Over 40 amazing exhibitors, ranging from expert consultants and photographers to decor and cake designers, will show you what's new and hot in the wedding scene. There will also be a fashion show showcasing the latest style trends to strut down the aisle in.
The Wedding Co. Market, a cozy winter marketplace for Toronto couples seeking to be inspired by local industry members who are passionate about their craft and who take pride in offering exceptional service. It's a wedding show for those who like to keep it local and easy breezy.
True love meets tradition and this one-of-a-kind bridal show at Daniel's Spectrum. Enjoy the atmosphere and refreshments, sample food from a variety of countries, check out two fashion shows showcasing gorgeous traditional and modern gowns, and take part in all kinds of demos.
Attention brides and grooms, plan your ultimate wedding day with the help of this one-day, interactive and entertaining show featuring vendors, an engagement contest, and endless ideas for your big day. Admission is free.
The Wedding Show returns in October at a new venue. It's never too early to start planning this massive event, and the wedding show makes it simple with all types of vendors in one ultra slick location.