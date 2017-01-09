Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bridal shows toronto

The top 10 wedding & bridal shows in Toronto for 2017

Bridal shows in Toronto for 2017 begin this month and run right through the fall. These shows will help you plan the menu, outfits and activities for your big wedding day. 'Tis the season to start planning, brides and grooms, so get to it!

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • The 2017 WedLuxe Show
      January 15
      The 2017 WedLuxe Show
      This is not your typical wedding show. This year's theme is Wanderlust and it features over 100 exhibitors, including some of Toronto's most talented wedding professionals. You'll get a welcome cocktail when you walk in the door as well as food from Oliver & Bonacini to keep you fuelled.
      The Carlu
    • The Wedding Show
      January 22
      The Wedding Show
      This one takes place inside the ballroom at the Delta Toronto, and it helps you connect with wedding pros. Register early and get into this show for free.
      Delta Toronto Hotel
    • The Perfect Wedding Show
      January 22
      The Perfect Wedding Show
      The Perfect Wedding Show is an intimate show that shines a spotlight on local wedding professionals. With more than 60 exhibitors, this how also features mini makeovers, portrait booths, food sampling, and three professional fashion shows.
      The Mississauga Convention Centre
    • National Bridal Show
      February 3-6
      National Bridal Show
      Getting married? Know any engaged couples? Treat yourself or your loved ones to a bridal experience like no other with on-site planning advice, wedding hacks, tips and trends from experts, a premium gown sale and some impressive fashion shows.
      Enercare Centre
    • Modern Bride Wedding Show
      February 26
      Modern Bride Wedding Show
      Over 40 amazing exhibitors, ranging from expert consultants and photographers to decor and cake designers, will show you what's new and hot in the wedding scene. There will also be a fashion show showcasing the latest style trends to strut down the aisle in.
      Thornhill Community Centre
    • The Wedding Co. Market
      February 26
      The Wedding Co. Market
      The Wedding Co. Market, a cozy winter marketplace for Toronto couples seeking to be inspired by local industry members who are passionate about their craft and who take pride in offering exceptional service. It's a wedding show for those who like to keep it local and easy breezy.
      Artscape Wychwood Barns
    • Canada's African and Caribbean Wedding Show
      April 1
      Canada's African and Caribbean Wedding Show
      True love meets tradition and this one-of-a-kind bridal show at Daniel's Spectrum. Enjoy the atmosphere and refreshments, sample food from a variety of countries, check out two fashion shows showcasing gorgeous traditional and modern gowns, and take part in all kinds of demos.
      Daniels Spectrum
    • Ultimate Wedding Show
      April 1
      Ultimate Wedding Show
      Attention brides and grooms, plan your ultimate wedding day with the help of this one-day, interactive and entertaining show featuring vendors, an engagement contest, and endless ideas for your big day. Admission is free.
      Living Arts Centre
    • Toronto's Bridal Show
      April 7-9
      Toronto's Bridal Show
      This massive wedding show features vendors, a fashion show, a bridal gown sale, an interactive passport challenge and a free mystery gift when you enter the building.
      Enercare Centre
    • The Wedding Show - Fall edition
      October 22
      The Wedding Show - Fall edition
      The Wedding Show returns in October at a new venue. It's never too early to start planning this massive event, and the wedding show makes it simple with all types of vendors in one ultra slick location. 
      Intercontinental Yorkville
    The Wedding Co.
The Wedding Co.

