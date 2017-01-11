The top 10 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this January

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Toronto markets, pop-ups and warehouse sales in January will have you well-dressed and well-fed at the start of 2017. The Bellwoods Flea makes a big move and heads to The Great Hall, the Evergreen Brick Works has a street food market, and everyone's losing their minds over the Shake Shack pop-up at Momofuku.
Here are my picks for the top markets, pop-ups and warehouse sales for January 2017.
Celebrate being outside in the wintertime in the Don Valley! Until late February, you can check out the street food market featuring loads of local vendors. You can also skate at this reoccurring event.
The lovely Stitch & Spoke are going out of business but it's not all sad news. They're selling off all their made-in-Toronto, eco-friendly, and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces at great prices during this final pop-up event.
State your intentions for the coming year during this interactive workshop featuring a pop-up shop from Essence by Klozet Freak (which sells statement tees promoting empowered and conscious living). Get your tickets in advance for this unique pop-up because you can't get them at the door.
The winter edition of this west side flea market features new vendors, new locally crafted goods, new handcrafted cocktails all in their new home inside The Great Hall. Check out items from 40 vendors, complete with a vintage-only section. Admission to the market is free.
The Leslieville Flea is back until April. It's a market selling vintage, salvaged and up-cycled goods as well as furniture, antiques, collectibles and work from a select group of artisans. Step inside the beautiful Fermenting Cellar space and warm up while shopping.