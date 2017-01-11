The top 10 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this January

Toronto markets, pop-ups and warehouse sales in January will have you well-dressed and well-fed at the start of 2017. The Bellwoods Flea makes a big move and heads to The Great Hall, the Evergreen Brick Works has a street food market, and everyone's losing their minds over the Shake Shack pop-up at Momofuku.

Here are my picks for the top markets, pop-ups and warehouse sales for January 2017.