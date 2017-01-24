Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
winter night market toronto

Night markets in Toronto this winter

Winter night markets in Toronto are a bit of a magical thing since most of them end up being parties in the end. You can shop and meet with local artisans, all while snacking and sipping on a few cocktails. It's a far different shopping experience than a trip to the mall, which is why it's so much fun.

  • Can't miss markets and pop-ups
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Winter Midnight MRKT
      February 3
      Winter Midnight MRKT
      Shop, eat, dance, drink, party or just hang out late at this winter nighttime market featuring indoor food truck pop-ups, a bar with spiked punch, DJs and and an endless list of talented vendors. It's like the ultimate late night shopping party.
      2nd Floor Events
    • Gladstone Love Night Market
      February 8
      Gladstone Love Night Market
      Get all your Valentine's or Palentine's Day shopping done in one shot at this market packed with local handmade products, artisans, designers, collectables, snacks and a bar in the next room to keep you refreshed. Admission is free.
      Gladstone Hotel
    • The Local Night Market
      February 16
      The Local Night Market
      Clothing, jewelry, home decor, bath, beauty, and food are brought together at this local night market inside The Den at Bathurst and College. There's also a bar, DJs and the change to hang out and network with local makers.
      The Den
    Lead photo by

    Jesse Milns at the Gladstone
