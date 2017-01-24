Night markets in Toronto this winter

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Winter night markets in Toronto are a bit of a magical thing since most of them end up being parties in the end. You can shop and meet with local artisans, all while snacking and sipping on a few cocktails. It's a far different shopping experience than a trip to the mall, which is why it's so much fun.
Shop, eat, dance, drink, party or just hang out late at this winter nighttime market featuring indoor food truck pop-ups, a bar with spiked punch, DJs and and an endless list of talented vendors. It's like the ultimate late night shopping party.
Get all your Valentine's or Palentine's Day shopping done in one shot at this market packed with local handmade products, artisans, designers, collectables, snacks and a bar in the next room to keep you refreshed. Admission is free.
Clothing, jewelry, home decor, bath, beauty, and food are brought together at this local night market inside The Den at Bathurst and College. There's also a bar, DJs and the change to hang out and network with local makers.