pop ups toronto

The top 8 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this February

The top markets and pop-ups in Toronto this February get big points for variety. There's a Sailor Moon maid cafe pop-up at Dundas West's OFFSITE, a night market, tattoo pop-up, and something special for anyone thinking of getting hitched.

  • Can't miss markets and pop-ups
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Workhorse Toronto Pop-Up Shop
      February 2
      Workhorse Toronto Pop-Up Shop
      Attention tattoo artists and shop owners, Workhorse Irons, a tattoo equipment company, is doing a one-day pop-up in Toronto inside Speakeasy Tattoo. They'll be selling their full tattoo machine lineup, shop supplies, clip cords, power supplies, arm rests, aprons, Black Stallion ink and more.
      Speakeasy Tattoo
    • Miracle Romance Sailor Moon Pop-up
      February 3-12
      Miracle Romance Sailor Moon Pop-up
      What better way to take your mind off of the woes of the world with a Sailor Moon Maid Cafe Miracle Romance pop-up? Indulge in yummy sailor scouts-themed petite cakes, desserts and drinks from 3-10 p.m.
      OFFSITE Concept Space
    • Irish & Scottish Pop-Up
      February 8
      Irish & Scottish Pop-Up
      Farmhouse Tavern chefs Daniel Holloway and Eoin Ramsbottom have collaborated on a special Irish and Scottish dinner pop-event inside the Harbord Street restaurant. It's dubbed The Giant's Causeway and tickets are $100 for the exclusive foodie event.
      Farmhouse Tavern
    • Gladstone Love Night Market
      February 8
      Gladstone Love Night Market
      Get all your Valentine's or Palentine's Day shopping done in one shot at this market packed with local handmade products, artisans, designers, collectables, snacks, and a bar in the next room to keep you refreshed. Admission is free.
      Gladstone Hotel
    • The Local Night Market
      February 16
      The Local Night Market
      Clothing, jewellery, home decor, bath, beauty, and food are brought together at this local night market inside The Den at Bathurst and College. There's also a bar, DJs, and the chance to hang out and network with local makers.
      The Den
    • Dats Hot Mang
      February 16
      Dats Hot Mang
      From the folks who brought you Lamesa and Lasa, this is a spicy food lovers dream pop-up and a chance to try the brand new mango hot sauce. Food is $5 a plate, and hot sauce is $10 a jar.
      Churchill Bar
    • Black Owned Pop-Up Market
      February 19
      Black Owned Pop-Up Market
      The Black Owned event is a pop-up market in celebration of Black History Month that will feature black owned businesses, performances, music and refreshments. Admission is free, and it's a great chance to check out some up and coming vendors in the city.
      Centre for Social Innovation
    • The Wedding Co. Market
      February 26
      The Wedding Co. Market
      The Wedding Co. Market is a cozy winter marketplace for Toronto couples looking to be inspired by local industry members who are passionate about their craft and who take pride in offering exceptional service. It's a wedding show for those who like to keep it local and easy breezy.
      Artscape Wychwood Barns
