Toronto designers get the spotlight at IDS 2017

The Interior Design Show is in its nineteenth year, exhibiting at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre this weekend.

Priding itself on showcasing the premier design trends that will be all the rage in the coming year with a mix of local and international talent, this is the place to be if you’re on the cutting edge of interior design.

National Director of IDS Canada Karen Kang predicts 2017 will be “an awe inspiring and ultimately exciting year for design” thanks to the fusion of tech, design, and graceful outdoor living, and if what’s on display from Toronto’s creators is any indication, she’s absolutely right.

One of the most “awe inspiring” items highlighted at this year’s show was the Gweilo lightform created by Partisans Factory, an architecture and design firm based in Toronto, launched in partnership with LightForm. The inspiration came from the idea that light itself could be a sculpture.

On the opening night of IDS, designers from Partisans were sculpting lightforms live, heating up giant sheets of glass and slowly, gently bending them into completely unique, handcrafted shapes. They range from twelve-inch-tall ones to humongous sixty-inch-tall lamps.

Newcomer to the Toronto design scene Jalice Interiors was on the floor, bringing their simple, clean, but colourful and fun style to the show. They mainly specialize in stylish but functional home furniture.

Steven Henderson is an artist, designer and maker based on Dupont Street who primarily creates with Ontario wood and metal to create very minimal but finely crafted benches and tables.

Brothers Dressler make these incredibly funky “branch” chandeliers and shelves that are instantly recognizable, using Ontario wood.

This impressive lamp by Storyboard Furniture, named Sharpe’s Hedra, is created from 36 pieces of paper and 11 pieces of wood salvaged from Toronto’s urban forest. You can find all these designs in the Ontario Wood area designed by blackLAB architects.

Toronto custom design company Morgan Clayhall makes furniture and art that’s a little less organic and a little more edgy, eschewing curves for sharp corners.

Land Art Design on Mimico Avenue is part of a central Open Air exhibition area at the show featuring towering teepee-like structures that highlights exterior rather than interior design. In business since 1966, Land Art Design creates imaginative outdoor architecure.

Nina Zupanc for Se has a bright display featuring her retro-modern “whisper boxes,” “stay armchair,” and “smoke tables” that will have you rewatching Mad Men.

Brass lighting by Lightmaker Studio in Toronto is recognizable for their segmented, swooping zig-zag, branch, betty and atom lighting designs.

With a dance floor in the middle of everything and too many Toronto designers to name, don’t miss our city’s annual design blowout.