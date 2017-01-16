Popular Toronto event space and furniture store suddenly closes

It's the beginning of 2017 and already a number of local businesses have announced their plans to shut down.

Furniture store Andrew Richards Designs at 571 Adelaide Street West, as well as its affiliated art gallery STRUCK Contemporary and its second floor event space, suddenly shut down this week.

According to a notice posted on the door, they were behind just under $60,000 in rent.

This afternoon, a bailiff was supervising as people cleared out what was left on site. Apparently, they're moving it all to another location, though we're unable to confirm where just yet.

STRUCK Contemporary, a commercial gallery, opened in fall 2015 and hosted a number of shows and exhibitions, mainly featuring pop art. It has another location in Rosedale, at 1066 Yonge Street, which is still open.

Andrew Richard Designs is a well-known, albeit pricey outdoor furniture brand. Since it opened, it built an impressive client list, with some of the world's biggest hotel chains and numerous corporate companies.

Its event space, just upstairs from the retail store and gallery, was a popular option for weddings and corporate events.