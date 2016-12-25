Boxing Day sales in Toronto 2016

Boxing Day sales in Toronto aren’t for the faint of heart. The frenzy of snagging a good deal spans downtown and beyond. It seems every retailer is rammed with people looking for clothing, tech or housewares at a slashed price.

Here are my picks for the top Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2016.

Fashion

Score a new pair of jeans at this West Queen West store. Premium jeans are steeply discounted through December 31 and if you bring one of the three oldest Canadian dollars to the store at 10 a.m. on Boxing Day you'll get a pair for free.

For the first time ever, Uncle Otis will run a door crasher deal from 10 a.m. to noon with 40% off all product (excluding Canada Goose, Filson and F/CE), unless already marked down. After that, select items will be available at prices up to 70% off while quantities last.

Though consignment store VSP has secondhand designer and high-street treasures at reasonable prices all year ‘round, they will have a one-day, in-store only flash sale come Boxing Day. Certain pieces will be slashed up to 70% off with an extra 10% discount applied at checkout.

Menswear store Nomad already has a slew of both timeless and quirky fall/winter 2016 clothes and shoes up for grabs at 30 - 60% off, like Common Projects sneakers and Raf Simons garb.

Both Gotstyle locations will have a one-day only special of 30% off all regular priced items, while all sale items will get slashed as low as 50% off. Doorcrashers like $49 pants and $99 blazers will be some of steals you’ll find here.

With a long list of brands ranging from accessible to high end, The Bay has quite the collection of gear at slashed prices. It may take you a while to sift through every rack, but at up to 80% off the regular price, it won’t be long before you come across a gem.

Streetwear boys and babies can get a whole new wardrobe at Get Fresh on Boxing Day; the entire store will be marked at up to 80% off.

Jonathan + Olivia’s Boxing Day sale technically started well before Christmas Day, but there’s still a plethora of product up for grabs. Select items, like Yeezy crew neck sweaters and Acne leather jackets, are marked at up to 60% off.

CF Sheryway Gardens’ hip shoe boutique DUET will offer an additional 20% off sale items online and in-store. Maybe you’ll be lucky enough to find steals by brands like Opening Ceremony and Jeffrey Campbell in your size.

Aside from footwear from Blundstone, Glerups, Timberland and UGG, Get Outside will offer 20% off all items. If you’ve been holding off on Puma platform sneakers or Converse leather high tops, Boxing Day will be the time to act.

Tech

From now until January 4th, The Source will offer select items at door crasher prices like Samsung Soundbar speakers at $129 and Canon DSLR cameras at $379.

Year after year, Best Buy’s Boxing Day deals attract a flood of people hoping to snatch door crasher items as early as midnight. As usual, hundreds (sometimes thousands) of dollars will be hacked off TVs, cameras, kitchen appliances, and more. Doors will open at 6 a.m. Online deals will kick off at 7 a.m.

Canada Computers has been revealing Boxing Day door crasher specials every day since the 21st. By now, there’s a whole whack of computers and other gadgets listed at hundreds of dollars less than original price; shop in-store starting at 8 a.m.

HOME

Refresh your home with West Elm’s end-of-season sale. Markdowns will be found across the store at up to 70% off, including beddings, sofas, rugs, and knickknacks.

Look no further than Structube to snag a stellar off-brand furniture deal. Sofas, chairs, beds, and more will be available at up to 65% off; home accessories will be up to 70% off.