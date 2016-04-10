10 stores to buy cheap patio furniture in Toronto

Cheap patio furniture in Toronto is tough to find outside of box stores like Canadian Tire and Home Depot. Fortunately, there are a handful of shops around the city that carry stylish outdoor furniture that won't completely break the bank.

Here are my picks for the top places to buy cheap patio furniture in Toronto.

Patio sets start at $590 at Modani, though you can sometimes do better than that during off-season sales. Chairs start at $160 in a variety of styles, all of which show off contemporary design that's far nicer than the price might indicate.

Cast aluminum patio furniture starts at around $150 at Cabana Coast. It goes up to $1,500+ of course, but those on the lookout for more affordable options should target their basic lines, which feature pared down pieces good for those who want to outfit an outdoor space.

The kitchen friendly chain has a whole collection of outdoor furniture available both online and in-store. Patio sets with chair, tables and umbrella are available for as low as $399.

Wicker Park is a good spot to target for significant discounts on patio furniture that's on the more expensive side when its marked at full price. You should, however, be able to find a selection of three-piece sets in the $500 range even in the absence of a discount.

This chain of furnishing shops has a wider selection of outdoor accents than it does furniture, but its patio sets are smart-looking and reasonably priced. The three-piece teak set at $349 would be an excellent way to outfit a balcony.

The Crate and Barrel offshoot at Queen and Bathurst has a small but top notch selection of outdoor patio furniture. Hammocks, chairs and accessories can all be found for under $400.

You could spend a lot of money on the larger sets at InsideOut, but once again, there are deals to be had on the bistro sets on offer. Made from teak and cast aluminum, these tables and chairs are classic in style and highly durable.

West Elm has a great selection of patio furniture for under $400. Instead of buying pre-packaged three-piece sets, you can purchase each piece separately to assemble the outdoor set-up that makes the most sense for your space.

It should come as little surprise that IKEA is an excellent source for stylish but affordable patio furniture. Chairs start for as little as $15, but the best feature of IKEA's lineup is the variety of price points. Three-piece sets range between $49 and $269.

If you shop at the right time you can score some big discounts on patio furniture at Canada's iconic retailer. Chairs, lounges and dining sets are just some of what's on offer from their Chilewich and Glucksteinhome collections.