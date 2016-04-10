Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
patio furniture toronto

10 stores to buy cheap patio furniture in Toronto

Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cheap patio furniture in Toronto is tough to find outside of box stores like Canadian Tire and Home Depot. Fortunately, there are a handful of shops around the city that carry stylish outdoor furniture that won't completely break the bank.

Here are my picks for the top places to buy cheap patio furniture in Toronto.

Modani

Patio sets start at $590 at Modani, though you can sometimes do better than that during off-season sales. Chairs start at $160 in a variety of styles, all of which show off contemporary design that's far nicer than the price might indicate.

Cabana Coast

Cast aluminum patio furniture starts at around $150 at Cabana Coast. It goes up to $1,500+ of course, but those on the lookout for more affordable options should target their basic lines, which feature pared down pieces good for those who want to outfit an outdoor space.

Kitchen Stuff Plus

The kitchen friendly chain has a whole collection of outdoor furniture available both online and in-store. Patio sets with chair, tables and umbrella are available for as low as $399. 

Wicker Park

Wicker Park is a good spot to target for significant discounts on patio furniture that's on the more expensive side when its marked at full price. You should, however, be able to find a selection of three-piece sets in the $500 range even in the absence of a discount.

Urban Barn

This chain of furnishing shops has a wider selection of outdoor accents than it does furniture, but its patio sets are smart-looking and reasonably priced. The three-piece teak set at $349 would be an excellent way to outfit a balcony.

CB2

The Crate and Barrel offshoot at Queen and Bathurst has a small but top notch selection of outdoor patio furniture. Hammocks, chairs and accessories can all be found for under $400.

InsideOut

You could spend a lot of money on the larger sets at InsideOut, but once again, there are deals to be had on the bistro sets on offer. Made from teak and cast aluminum, these tables and chairs are classic in style and highly durable.

West Elm

West Elm has a great selection of patio furniture for under $400. Instead of buying pre-packaged three-piece sets, you can purchase each piece separately to assemble the outdoor set-up that makes the most sense for your space.

IKEA

It should come as little surprise that IKEA is an excellent source for stylish but affordable patio furniture. Chairs start for as little as $15, but the best feature of IKEA's lineup is the variety of price points. Three-piece sets range between $49 and $269.

The Bay

If you shop at the right time you can score some big discounts on patio furniture at Canada's iconic retailer. Chairs, lounges and dining sets are just some of what's on offer from their Chilewich and Glucksteinhome collections.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Modani

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

10 stores to buy cheap patio furniture in Toronto

The top 15 patio furniture stores in Toronto

Japanese Dollarama competitor MINISO is opening Toronto store

This might be Toronto's largest yard sale

The top 30 large wedding venues in Toronto

The top 25 flower shops in Toronto by neighbourhood

New Era is closing their flagship store in Toronto

Gwyneth Paltrow opening Goop pop-up store in Toronto