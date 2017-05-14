The top 30 large wedding venues in Toronto

Large wedding venues in Toronto will cater to your event, no matter what your definition of a 'large' wedding is - just cracking 100 guests or even upwards of 1,000. There are so many options in Toronto that you're sure to find something that works for your style and budget.

Here are my picks for the top venues for a large wedding in Toronto.

Rent either the Church or Fieldhouse, or both for extra space. The Church space features 17 ft. stained glass windows and hardwood floors with a mezzanine and main floor, while the Fieldhouse features French glass doors and high ceilings, plus a wooden deck and patio area.

The popular brewery features beautiful cityscape views and a rustic interior with plenty of exposed brick and wood beams. A variety of spaces can accommodate anywhere from 60 to 250 seated, or up to 500 for a standing reception. Rental costs vary based on the season and day.

The manor's sprawling gardens could play host to your ceremony, while the estate itself is perfect for an evening affair. The home features ornate moldings, bay windows, and wood-burning fireplaces. Rental fees vary depending on the time, date, and season requested.

This beautiful venue features a plush interior with contemporary art deco furnishings, an original stone fireplace, hardwood dance floor and a 30-foot vaulted ceiling. The ballroom can host 350 people for a seated dinner or up to 800 for cocktails.

This 3,000 square foot space on King West is open-concept with an industrial feel including exposed brick walls, large windows, and a 36-foot bar. The team can accommodate up to 180 people for a seated dinner or 350 for a cocktail party.

Elegant and glamorous events are the best fit for this lavish Deco-styled space. The highly stylish site is located on the 7th floor of the College Park building.

This dynamic event space can host anywhere from 50 to 1,500 guests. Evergreen strives to mix nature with an urban setting, so it encourages sustainable practices in hosting any events. Their approved suppliers are in keeping with its sustainable goals.

This seasonal space provides an attractive waterside option. Sunnyside has long been a destination for sunbathing and relaxation, and the distinctly Mediterranean feel of the open-aired areas create an exceptional ceremony or reception space.

This event space was originally built as a department store in 1907. The venue has been renovated carefully to preserve its character. The 6th floor of the building can hold 280 standing and 200 seated. While the rooftop terrace holds 140 standing and 70 seated guests.

Originally built in 1937 as the home of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Design Exchange now plays host to incredible exhibitions and a variety of events each year. Highlights of the space include wood finishes, marble details and incredibly high ceilings.

Since its opening in 1919 this unique space in the heart of the University of Toronto campus has played host to numerous events. The grey stone walls, ivy-covered outdoor space, vaulted ceilings, and Gothic arches lend an old world feel. The quad and Great Hall hold up to 250 guests.

If you enjoy contemporary, minimalist spaces that work as a blank canvas you should consider this venue. The Glass Factory, The Lounge, and 99 Gallery can accommodate from 25 to 250 guests for seated dinners and 250 to 800 guests for cocktail receptions.

The Court's most beautiful qualities are the grand arches and beautiful chandeliers. The space can accommodate up to 520 for a seated event or 1,200 for a standing reception.

Ever wanted to see your name lit up on a marquee? Formerly The Eglinton Theatre, the historic landmark has been restored to its original 1936 form. The venue can host dinner from 50 to 550 and receptions for up to 1000.

With a long and narrow event space, Wychwood Barns offers the opportunity for a unique event layout. The venue features concrete floors, exposed brick walls, and 22-foot ceilings and windows that provide plenty of natural light.

In the heart of the Distillery District lies this rustic space that is often transformed for the most chic and sophisticated events. The raw space lets you work with any theme you like all while hosting up to 300 people for a seated dinner or 600 for a stand-up reception.

The ROM hosts everything from small events to gala receptions. The original stonework heritage building lives side-by-side with the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal, and events can be held in both.

With a variety of spaces available for events, the AGO is an excellent choice for any admirer of the arts and lover of a luxurious event. Couples can celebrate in Walker Court, Galleria Italia, Sculpture Atrium, FRANK Restaurant or Baillie Court.

Searching for an old castle in Ontario? This is likely the closest you'll get. The castle boasts architectural marvels as well as marble details and plenty of greenery on the premises.

This award winning event boutique will happily host the wedding of your dreams. Their Ballroom is complete with a 22ft custom marble wrapped bar and a black and white hardwood dance floor. The space is massive allowing for a 500 person seated dinner.

There are two primary event halls at the Toronto Botanical Gardens - the Floral Hall or the Garden Hall. Both spaces include stunning views of seasonal flowers and provide an excellent space for wedding photos.

Located on Duncan, this 170-year-old classic brick-and-beam building boasts over 14,000 square feet of event space over several floors, with each allowing for 150 seated guests or 225 for a stand-up reception.

The space was built in 1880 and has been restored to its former Victorian glory. The Main Hall includes a balcony, curved glass, wrought iron railings, and 40-foot ceilings. Capacity is 250 for seated guests and 500 for a cocktail reception.

This modern, chic space, located in the TIFF Bell Lightbox, is an upscale and stylish wedding spot, with breathtaking views of the city and an ornate and sloped ceiling. Accommodation is available for up to 150 seated or 200 for a cocktail reception.

Placed in the centre of Parkdale down a quiet alley, this gallery, once a warehouse, has retained its original character and includes exposed brick, wood-beamed ceilings, and concrete floors. The space holds 150 for a seated affair or 250 for a cocktail reception.

This Toronto heritage site is set in 15 hectares of green space in the Don Valley and the grounds contain several historic homes in which events can be held, including the Brewery Gallery, the Papermill Theatre, and the Papermill Event and Museum Gallery.

While there are several spaces available to the public for renting the Currie Hall is the most conducive to a wedding. It can accommodate up to 130 seated guests or 220 for a reception. The space includes a wood dance floor, high ceilings and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

The Sunnybrook Hospital property has four spaces available for events. Spaces include hardwood floors and well-maintained rooms with simple but elegant décor. Capacity ranges from 40 to 160 for seated events or 60 to 200 for standing receptions.

Located at Bloor and University, this minimalist space features floor-to-ceiling windows and a contemporary design. The Terrace Room includes stunning views of Queen's Park and the Royal Ontario Museum, and couples can also rent the lobby.

Found in Toronto's swankiest neighbourhood, the Four Seasons boasts a glamorous event space to host weddings of various sizes. This venue offers its own wedding planners and packages that can assist you with making your special day that much more special.