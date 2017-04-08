The top 15 small wedding venues in Toronto

Small wedding venues in Toronto will help you host the perfect intimate event. Fortunately, Toronto has no shortage of event venues ranging from modern spaces to rustic locations.

Here are my picks for the top venues for a small wedding in Toronto.

Exposed brick, an expansive bar, vintage signage and elaborate chandeliers are all decorative features in this space in the Distillery District. It's prime for a smaller gathering of 70 seated individuals or 150 for cocktails.

On the upper level of St. Lawrence Market, the space is equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen furnished by Miele. Capacity is 60 for a sit-down dinner and 100 for a cocktail party.

This Scarborough venue owned by the University of Toronto is as versatile as it's beautiful. The building features high arched ceilings, wooden trim, fireplaces and antique furnishings. The space allows for comfortable seating of 50 with a cocktail reception limit of 100 guests.

This beautifully maintained historic home is perfect for the classic and traditional couple looking to host an intimate affair - the residence can host parties of 50 guests or less. The space was restored in the late 80s and features a fireplace and marble mantles inside.

Located in the heart of the University of Toronto campus, the Gallery Grill at Hart House can accommodate 72 seated guests. The space is long and narrow with high ceilings, large windows and warm hardwood floors.

The Tudor-style Great Hall featuring a fireplace, cathedral ceilings and stained glass windows set the mood for an intimate gathering. Accommodating 100 guests with a dance floor, the dark hardwood floors and open area are a great space for those looking for a cozy feel.

The Salon is located in the Toronto Reference Library on Yonge. The space includes an outdoor terrace, allows outside and kosher catering and has a capacity that seats up to 100 guests comfortably.

Built in 1822, this heritage space is right in the downtown core and has several spaces that can be used for private events including the Ballroom for receptions of 80 or the Dining Room, which can host a sit-down dinner for 40.

Just as the name suggests, this midtown destination specializes in intimate weddings. Featuring a variety of predetermined packages, it can host both your ceremony and reception.

A more rustic space than most, this brewery event space allows for seated events of 88 individuals or fewer. Located in South Etobicoke, the Cool Event Venue includes an on-site kitchen, free parking and the freedom to run your own bar and use your preferred caterer.

This venue's space near Richmond and Spadina is clean and modern, with an industrial interior and a loft-style second floor. There is a seating capacity for 75 and a cocktail capacity for 150.

Located next to the Stephen Bulger Gallery in West Queen West, this space includes a lounge complete with fireplace. Capacity is 110 for a cocktail reception and 30 for a seated dinner. A unique feature of the space is a 50-seat screening room. Outside catering is also a perk.

The Distillery District gallery features 14-foot walls, a rustic feel with wood posts and brick walls, Quebecois art and original distilling equipment as the backdrop for your event. The space can accommodate up to 50 people for a seated dinner or 75 for a reception.

Restored Victorian windows, two full-service bars, exposed brick walls and restored pine flooring are the central features of the West Queen West hotel. The Ballroom is perfect for 100 seated guests or 150 for a reception.

This classic Etobicoke stalwart has a variety of rooms and event spaces that can fit any need. With in-house catering and a whole team of experienced staff by your side you're well equipped to host a stress-free event.