The top 10 saunas and steam rooms in Toronto

Saunas and steam rooms in Toronto offer a taste of our city's multicultural influences. Bathers can travel the world without ever getting on a plane: to Turkey for a traditional bath, to Russia for a banya, and to Korea for a relaxing jjimjilbang.

Here are my picks for the top saunas and steam rooms in Toronto.

This standalone spa facility inside Toronto's luxurious Shangri-La Hotel offers a traditional hammam that promises to "cleanse your body while stimulating your senses and imagination." Detoxify to the max by getting a full body scrub with eucalyptus infused black Moroccan soap while you lie back on Jerusalem gold marble.

The first of its kind in Eastern Canada, this incredibly popular 10-year-old spa offers traditional Turkish baths. Lose yourself in the dreamy ritual, which involves relaxing in a steam room filled with both cool and hot air, followed by a bath on a 108 degree marble table. It's said to "resonate deeply with mind, body and spirit."

This North York steam and sauna facility has a few key rules for visitors: take your time to relax and enjoy a cold plunge once you've finished. Discover how a few hours in a sauna can be as rewarding as running a 5K with the "Sauna Whisk," which burns calories while you rest.

The facilities at this public sauna club in Vaughan are built around a shallow pool surrounded by park benches, vines, and other greenery. There, bathers can refresh from their time in the banya or prepare for a long sit in the spacious wood and stone sauna. Tranquility for days.

Traditional Korean spas, or jjimjilbangs, focus on healing through heat, whether in the form of hot tubs, steam rooms or mineral saunas. Seoul Zimzibang has six mineral sauna rooms, each meant to provide the body with different therapeutic benefits, plus huge, comfortable lounge areas to relax in with friends.

In between bouts of cold-plunging and showering in Body Blitz's restorative water circuit, bathers are invited to spend some time in the spa's infrared sauna for an escape from the outside world.

Water therapies are a huge part of the experience at this four-floor downtown day spa. Elmwood encourages visitors to make use of its whirlpools, steam rooms, swimming pool and poolside lounge for at least an hour upon arrival to "slow down, relax and shed the mantle of the outside world."

This Yorkville Spa is home to a practice they call Steam Bed Body Therapies, a process that begins with exfoliating the entire body before laying the client down on a steam bed for a body wrap and foot/head massages. The entire experience mimics the relaxing properties of a traditional steam room, though amped up for the individual.

White walls, green tea-infused vitality pools, aromatherapy steam rooms, spacious saunas, and exclusive skin products from Clarins – this is how girls in France stay beautiful, non? You can find this spa inside Toronto's Ritz Carlton hotel, but good luck ever trying to leave.

Mississauga's biggest bathhouse offers a Turkish Hammam, dry Finnish Sauna, and an authentic banya made of cedar with varying levels of heat. There's a brick stove within the sauna, as is the case in any traditional Russian spa, and tea room offerings for when you're finished.