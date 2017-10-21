The top 10 places to get your makeup done in Toronto

Places to get your makeup done in Toronto can help make a look, especially thanks to HD cameras and well-meaning beauty vloggers, who make us think overdrawn lips are easy to pull off. For special occasions, photo shoots, or simply to up your own cosmetics game, it's a good idea to turn to the pros.

Here are my picks for the top places to get your makeup done in Toronto.

With three locations around the city, Mync is your reliable one-stop shop for lashes, brows and makeup application. They offer a variety of full looks like "Pink Lady" (girl next door vibes) "Happy Hour" (Saturday night fierce) and "The Manhattan" (Old Hollywood) – all for just $40 a pop.

This relatively new makeup studio in King West specializes in "enhancing your everyday gorgeous glow." Owner Jennifer Schulz was one of Vancouver’s top makeup artists before moving, and now she makes ladies look flawless in the 6ix – airbrush foundation, contouring, and all.

There's a reason this world-famous, Toronto-born cosmetics brand has such a cult following, and products are only part of it. MAC artists are top-of-the-line talented. You'll find them working at fashion shows or on film sets when they're not in-store getting customers on trend. The company's motto? "All Ages, All Races, All Genders."

Excellent prices and a teen-friendly atmosphere set this North York cosmetic studio apart. First time mini makeup lessons for girls 13-18 are just $45, and a dedicated "camoflauge" class teaches participants how to use makeup with conditions like vitiligo, hyper pigmentation, and rosacea.

Best known for her brow consultation and shaping, owner Mary Dang also offers bridal makeup, red carpet glamming, and personal makeup tutorials ($75 for eyes, $150 for the full face.) Customers are encouraged to bring their own supplies for lessons to help them learn.

Best known for its massive selection of trendy, high-end cosmetics, Sephora also has a robust "beauty services" team that hosts free workshops on everything from winged eyeliner to "no-makeup makeup." Purchase $50 worth of stuff at the Eaton Centre store and you can book a complimentary, 45-minute-long custom makeover.

You'll feel like a celebrity when you visit this beautifully-designed salon in the heart of Yorkville. Owner Victoria Radford used to tour with the Black Eyed Peas and is a noted pro when it comes to skincare and cosmetics. You can get your makeup done in-studio for as little as $65 with a junior artist, or $155 by Radford herself.

This Toronto beauty boutique boasts more than 20 experienced, professional artists across its three locations, which is awesome if you need to book in quickly. Bridal styling is their bread and butter, but they also do special events and two-hour-long, customized makeup lessons.

If cash is a concern, consider the Yonge & Eglinton medi-spa clinic run by this private cosmetology college. You can get a full, basic face done for as little as $15 by an intern, and senior artists are available starting at $25. Peep Instagram to see what kind of talent you'll be getting for just a fraction of the price you would pay post-graduation.

This popular Toronto salon brand is best known for its hair services, but many locals swear by Civello's makeup artists for bridal looks and customized makeup lessons. All four locations are Aveda salons, so you can rest assured that your look will be natural and fresh.