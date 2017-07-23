The top 10 luggage stores in Toronto

Luggage stores in Toronto will have you ready for your next trip, whether it's a quick weekend getaway or a month-long voyage. From stylish designs to practical pieces, you'll find everything you need at these places.

Here are my picks for the top luggage shops in Toronto.

The New Jersey-based brand, known for its nigh-on-indestructible luggage has location in Yorkdale, the Eaton Centre, and on Bay Street. Its Tegra-Lite collection is made of an ultra-lightweight polymer used in racecars and in protective NFL gear.

This Queen Street staple is low on heavy-duty luggage, but high on the trend factor. If you're in the market for the latest Herschel backpacks, duffels and wallets for weekend escapes, check it out.

This big name boutique is set up in malls (at the Dufferin Mall, the Eaton Centre and the Yonge-Eglinton Centre, for instance) and sells matching luggage sets, carry-ons, backpacks and travel accessories.

The self-proclaimed number one vendor of luggage in the country has locations across the city, including at the Eaton Centre, and carries a huge selection of both affordable and high-end bags.

This Yorkville travel goods destination carries a selection of briefcases, bags and suitcases as well as some great pieces for vintage lovers with modern needs. Basically, the luggage here looks good, is made well, but doesn't weigh as much as it appears it should.

There are a handful of these small, but mighty stores scattered around the GTA, but the College Park location is my favourite. It offers one of the widest brand selections and also does price matching.

This sports and activewear retailer carries sports bags for all sorts of activities as well as for the active traveller who needs their luggage to be flexible and go everywhere with them. Expect all the big outdoor sporting brands here.

This German company sticks to hard-shell suitcases, engineered with its trademark grooves and painted in irresistible candy hues and metallics. The Bloor West location is for the traveller with a big budget.

This luggage and bag brand has stores in North York, Mississauga and even inside Pearson. From briefcases and clutches, to duffels and massive, Canadian-made trunks on wheels, Samsonite carries a range of suitcases and bags at all price levels.

This co-op has locations along King West and in North York. It's expanded its baggage line from packs to super functional backpacks, computer bags and durable suitcases in all shapes and sizes. Its selection is impressive and designed with the smart-packing, versatile traveller in mind.